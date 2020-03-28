In a bizarre incident, a 34-year-old man hailing from Tamil Nadu’s Theni district reportedly ran out naked from his house on March 27 (Friday) night and killed a 90-year-old woman by biting her throat. According to a Times of India report, the textile trader had become “mentally disturbed” after being home quarantined on returning from Sri Lanka a week ago to arrest the spread of Coronavirus.

Late on Friday, the man ran out naked from his house and bit the old woman, named Natchiammal, who was sleeping outside his house. Hearing the woman wailing in pain, the neighbours came out of their houses and got hold of the man and handed him over to the police.

The woman was rushed to the Theni government hospital, where she succumbed to her injury.

In another such bizarre incident, a 38-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at Thavanur near Kunnamkulam, Kerala on March 27 (Friday) after he failed to get liquor during the countrywide lockdown.

According to the reports, the deceased has been identified as Sanoj, a native of Thuvanoor in Kunnamkulam. The relatives of the deceased said that he was upset for the past two days following the non-availability of alcohol.

Sanoj, who worked as a painting worker was found hanging in his room in his house on Friday morning.

The Liquor outlets in the southern states have been closed till April 14 as part of the 21-day lockdown across the country put in place to ensure social distancing to check the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the country for the second time regarding the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic on the 24th of March. The most important announcement made by the Prime Minister during his address was the declaration of a national lockdown. From the midnight of the intervening night between the 24th of March and the 25th, a national lockdown was imposed across the country to prevent the virus from spreading any further.

The national lockdown had been announced for twenty-one days. The Prime Minister said that according to health experts, 21 days are essential to break the cycle of transmission of the Coronavirus.

In India, the number of Coronavirus cases has reached a total of 906 with 20 deaths as of 1.35 pm, March 28 (Saturday).