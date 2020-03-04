Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court has held expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar guilty of culpable homicide for the custodial death of Unnao rape victim’s father. Out of the 11 accused in the case, the court convicted 7 including Sengar, who is also convicted in Unnao rape case, and acquitted 4 others.

Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court holds guilty the 7 accused including expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger (who is already convicted in rape case) for the custodial death of Unnao rape victim’s father; 4 other acquitted by the Court pic.twitter.com/XJtEw9UDQV — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020

The court observed that though Sengar had no intention of killing the rape victim’s father but he was so badly beaten that he died of the injuries sustained by him.

The Unnao rape survivor’s father died in police custody on April 2018. According to charge-sheet filed in July 2018, the victim’s father, along with his co-worker were returning to their village, Makhi, when they had an altercation with one Shashi Pratap Singh. Singh called his associates-Sengar and his brother Atul who reached the spot and beat up the Unnao rape victim’s father and his co-worker.

The father was taken to the police where an FIR was filed against him and he was arrested.

The charge sheet mentions that Kuldeep Sengar was in contact the whole time with the district police superintendent and Makhi police station in-charge Ashok Singh Bhadauria. He later also talked with the doctor who examined the father.

Kuldeep Sengar, his brother Atul, the Makhi police station in-charge, Sub-Inspector Kamta Prasad, Constable Amir Khan and six others were charged with the conspiracy of murdering the Unnao victim’s father.

The case was transferred to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh after the Supreme Court directed it to shift the case in August last year.

In December 2019, Sengar was convicted by the court for kidnapping and raping a woman in Unnao in 2017. Convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 25 lakhs to the victim.