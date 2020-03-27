A suspected patient of coronavirus has fled the isolation ward of the district hospital of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. He had come in contact with a man who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after returning from Dubai recently.

He was kept in an isolation ward and his samplings are being investigated. The man named as Vineet was brought by the health department after the COVID-19 positive man went to the district hospital for investigation. Vineet was brought from Sankroud village of Khekra police station of Baghpat on Thursday. But later he escaped the isolation by dodging the health workers.

After the information from the health department, the police have registered a case against the man and the search operation is underway.

His friend had returned from Dubai on 19 March, and kept himself isolated himself at home after he had felt unwell. But when his health deteriorated, he himself reached the district hospital on 24 March, and he was found to be Covid-19 positive after testing. In the meanwhile, he had already come in contact with many people before isolating himself. His friend Vineet was also one of them.

After that, the Health Department team is tracing that every person who came in contact with the man and investigating them, while police are looking for Vineet.