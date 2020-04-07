Son of Hindu woman killed over switching off lights on 5 April, says village head Alam and RJD MLA Fayaz Ahmed protecting accused, narrates ordeal

Earlier in the day, we reported how an altercation which broke out on 5th April (Sunday) in Bihar’s Madhubani district between a Hindu and Muslim families, allegedly over switching off lights following PM Modi’s call, to show complete resolve and solidarity in the fight against coronavirus with this symbolic gesture, led to the murder of an elderly Hindu woman by Sulaiman Nadaf, Khalil Nadaf, Malil Nadaf, Jalil Nadaf etc.

Now, while speaking to OpIndia, Surendra Mandal, son of the deceased woman Kaili Devi, has given out the details of what exactly transpired on the night of April 5. Surendra Mandal said that the area they live in is predominately a Hindu-dominated area. Only two Muslim families lived here and they too have migrated elsewhere. One of the accused, Sharif Nadaf has his in-laws living in that area. Meanwhile, Sharif’s own house is in a Muslim colony inside Rahika.

On April 5, after lighting diyas to support PM Narendra Modi’s call, nine children were playing outside Surendra Mandal’s house, said Kaili Devi’s son. Suddenly, Sharif Nadaf appeared from nowhere and started abusing the children. Besides using filthy language, Sharif Mandal, who was reportedly intoxicated, also shamed the children’s family by saying that no child belongs to a Hindu in this locality, all the Hindu children too are born out of Muslims.

Surendra’s family was sitting there listening to all of this, but none of them responded to those Muslims as they were drunk and Surendra’s family thought that it would not be appropriate to engage with them or argue with them.

Soon, another accused, Sulaiman Nadaf’s son Malin Nadaf came out of the house and pushed a child away from there. Surendra objected to this, saying that they should not be bullying the children as they were not playing in front of their house. “Let them play, if you cannot obey the Prime Minister of the country, then at least do not violate it. Let those who are following, do it”, recollected Surendra Mandal as saying to Sulaiman and Malin Nadaf. This enraged the duo who then left the children and headed towards Surendra’s house.

Surendra too, walked towards the duo. His mother Kaili Devi was sitting on the bench outside Surendra’s house. Malin Nadaf hit Kaili Devi two or three times on her head. Surendra saw this but he did not think that he would do something beyond that, so he moved forward. Surendra’s younger brother who was also there opposed Malin when he hit his mother and told him to go away from there as he was drunk. But before they could realise anything further, Malin Nadaf held Kaili Devi by her neck and strangulated her so hard that she fell down from the bench.

The sons recollect of immediately rushing towards their mother after she fell hard on the street. She was then rushed to the hospital, where the doctor declared her brought dead.

Infuriated by the incident, Surendra Kumar said: “There was so much anger amongst us that we feel like killing the accused and setting his house on fire. But we have never done anything like this before. We have left everything in our society. We will do, as they say, said Surendra.

After narrating the entire incident, Surendra claimed that the authorities are not taking up the case seriously. Its been more than 24 hours since the incident occurred and the accused are absconding since then, but the police are putting in no efforts to catch them, claimed Surendra.

Concerned about their safety, Surendra said if the accused are not brought to books then tomorrow something similar might happen with someone else.

Surendra recollected that after the incident, at 10-11 o’clock in the night, he informed the senior officer of the police station over the phone, but could not speak to him properly. He then went to the police station with 4 people and lodged a report against all the three accused. Following the complaint, the police went to his house and took full information about the incident. The police also spoke to Sulaiman over the phone and asked him to report at the police station in half an hour. But still none of the accused have been arrested yet.

On being asked about the accused’s connection with RJD MLA Fayaz Ahmed, Surendra said that due to their political connections, the police were not taking action against the accused. He expressed fear that the case might be dismissed and the accused might not be booked due to their political connections. “These Muslim families get all the help. If those people have the smallest problem, then there is an immediate solution’, claimed Surendra.

OpIndia also tried to contact MLA Fayaz Ahmed several times to get his comment on the allegations meted at him by Surendra, but he did not pick up the phone (we will update it when we talk to him). Surendra also did not speak explicitly on Fayaz Ahmad’s intervention in this matter, but he did say that “When those two Muslims face any problem they administration is always there to help but even after such a big incident has transpired with us no one is there to help us. How do we believe that they are in our support? Today, if anything happens to the Muslims, then MLA Fayaz ji would also come and Fakre Alam would also run. But no one came since it has happened to us”, claimed Surendra.

He further informed that the village Sarpanch (head), Fakre Alam is helping Sulaiman Nadaf, Malil Nadaf and Sharif Nadaf. He said that he was told yesterday, that the accused had gone to see Fakre Alam before absconding and also visited him again today for help. He claimed that Fakre Alam is trying his best not to involve the names of Muslims in this case, but we will not allow this to happen, said Surendra. He said that all the Hindu brothers of the neighbourhood have extended their support to his family and assured that they would make sure that the accused are punished.

OpIndia also got in touch with VHP District President Mahesh Prasad, District Vice President Ratish Mishra and BJP’s Legislative Council Suman Mahaseth for information about this incident. All confirmed the incident.

