Bihar: Oman-returned coronavirus positive man infects 22 members from own family, Siwan, Begusarai, Nawada sealed off

The Siwan district in Bihar has been sealed off after 23 members of a single-family were found coronavirus positive. As per reports, a person who had returned from Oman and did not follow home quarantine rules eventually ended up infecting 22 others.

The Bihar government has also deployed Bihar Military police to enforce strict lockdown and quarantine those who are affected.

As per a report in Deccan Herald, one person had a travel history from Oman who was residing with the family. He belongs to the Raghunathpur block returned to Siwan from Oman on 16 March, detected carrying the infection on 4 April till then he had travelled to several places in the district and ended up infecting 22 people of his own family including women and children.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Siwan is a muslim dominated area with 25 lakh population out of which alomost 50000 people are living abroad for livelihood.

A government official claimed that “Till April 10, out of 60 positive cases in Bihar, 23 belong to one particular family in Siwan. Eight others from the same district have reported being coronavirus patients, which effectively means half of the Bihar patients, who tested positive, belong to Siwan.”

Other than Siwan, Begusarai and Nawada have also been sealed. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, “It will be a curfew-type situation in the sealed areas where no one will be allowed to move out even to purchase milk or vegetables. All essential commodities will be provided to the needy by the government agencies.”

Apart from these districts, the roads leading to Gopalganj and East Champaran districts have been sealed too.

After a sudden rise in Wuhan coronavirus cases in India due to the Tablighi Jamaat super-spread, many places in India have now been sealed off. UP has sealed 15 districts, Madhya Pradesh has sealed 14 districts while Delhi has sealed off 20 worst hotspots.