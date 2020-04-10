Friday, April 10, 2020
Home News Reports Bihar: Oman-returned coronavirus positive man infects 22 members from own family, Siwan, Begusarai, Nawada...
News Reports

Bihar: Oman-returned coronavirus positive man infects 22 members from own family, Siwan, Begusarai, Nawada sealed off

"Till April 10, out of 60 positive cases in Bihar, 23 belong to one particular family in Siwan. Eight others from the same district have reported being coronavirus patients, which effectively means half of the Bihar patients, who tested positive, belong to Siwan," a government official was quoted by Deccan Herald.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Siwan accounts for almost half of all coronavirus cases in Bihar
Coronavirus (Source: Sky News)
72

The Siwan district in Bihar has been sealed off after 23 members of a single-family were found coronavirus positive. As per reports, a person who had returned from Oman and did not follow home quarantine rules eventually ended up infecting 22 others.

The Bihar government has also deployed Bihar Military police to enforce strict lockdown and quarantine those who are affected.

As per a report in Deccan Herald, one person had a travel history from Oman who was residing with the family. He belongs to the Raghunathpur block returned to Siwan from Oman on 16 March, detected carrying the infection on 4 April till then he had travelled to several places in the district and ended up infecting 22 people of his own family including women and children.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Siwan is a muslim dominated area with 25 lakh population out of which alomost 50000 people are living abroad for livelihood.

A government official claimed that “Till April 10, out of 60 positive cases in Bihar, 23 belong to one particular family in Siwan. Eight others from the same district have reported being coronavirus patients, which effectively means half of the Bihar patients, who tested positive, belong to Siwan.”

Other than Siwan, Begusarai and Nawada have also been sealed. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, “It will be a curfew-type situation in the sealed areas where no one will be allowed to move out even to purchase milk or vegetables. All essential commodities will be provided to the needy by the government agencies.”

Apart from these districts, the roads leading to Gopalganj and East Champaran districts have been sealed too.

After a sudden rise in Wuhan coronavirus cases in India due to the Tablighi Jamaat super-spread, many places in India have now been sealed off. UP has sealed 15 districts, Madhya Pradesh has sealed 14 districts while Delhi has sealed off 20 worst hotspots.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Mumbai police running a PR campaign amid coronavirus? Tweet by Urvashi​ Rautela suggests so

OpIndia Staff -
While suspicions about PR campaign for Uddhav Thackeray were just about gaining wind, a tweet by actress and model Urvashi Rautela has given fuel to those speculations.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Tablighi Jamaat people were hiding in the forest of Ramgarh, hideout spotted and destroyed

OpIndia Staff -
The police team found a tent with some provisions, which were all destroyed.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Oman-returned coronavirus positive man infects 22 members from own family, Siwan, Begusarai, Nawada sealed off

OpIndia Staff -
Other than Siwan, Begusarai and Nawada are also sealed.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: Two youths, Ameeruddin and Mohiuddin, arrested for launching attack on police constable with lathis in Chandrayangutta

OpIndia Staff -
The Telangana police arrested two youths on Wednesday for launching an attack on a police constable at Chandrayangutta after an argument.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan may send Coronavirus infected Muslim men to India via Nepal to spread​ pandemic, says Bihar police: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A letter has been written by Sashatra Seema Bal, warning the Champaran SP and DM of possible attempts made by Pakistan to send infected coronavirus men via Nepal border
Read more
News Reports

Islamists join hands with a UAE ‘journalist’ to ensure that Indian man faces jail for mocking TikTok users claiming Namaz can keep Coronavirus away

OpIndia Staff -
A Dubai based Indian ex-pat Rakesh Kitturmath had posted a comment mocking deluded Muslim TikTok users who claim that offering namaz 5-times a day is enough to stop the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
News Reports

As India fights Wuhan Coronavirus, here is a list of prominent Hindu Temples and religious leaders helping India through donations and welfare

OpIndia Staff -
In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, numerous Hindu temples have come forward to contribute generously, both in terms of food and welfare, to help the country.
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat had planned a ‘fidayeen’ attack on India by spreading the deadly coronavirus: UP Shia Waqf Board chief Waseem Rizvi

OpIndia Staff -
Rizvi also said that there is a distinct possibility of radical Islamist Zakir Naik being involved in Tablighi Jamaat conspiracy to spread coronavirus in the country.
Read more
Opinions

Yes, Nandita Das, there are two Indias that exist – one where the labourers live and the other, from where your father was evicted

Editorial Desk -
About how the Coronavirus lockdown has impacted migrant labourers, Nandita Das said that there exists two Indias
Read more
News Reports

Islamists attack Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after he asks them to stay at home on Shab-e-Baraat

OpIndia Staff -
AAP Supremo took to social media to request Muslims to stay at home for Shab-e-Baraat, which is being celebrated on the intervening night of 8th and 9th April.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

218,267FansLike
278,208FollowersFollow
215,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com