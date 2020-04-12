Sunday, April 12, 2020
Chennai: Indigo employee succumbs to coronavirus

All flight operations that were discontinued by Indigo during the nationwide lockdown will be gradually started post the lockdown.

OpIndia Staff

Indigo employee succumbs to Coronavirus infection
Representative Image (Photo Credits: Livemint)
On Saturday, Indigo Airlines informed that one of its employees had succumbed to the Wuhan Coronavirus infection on Friday. According to reports, the employee was an aircraft maintenance engineer in his mid-50s and was employed with the budget carrier since 2006.

An airline spokesperson was quoted as saying, “We are extremely sorry and saddened by the demise of one of our beloved employees in Chennai due to the infection of Coronavirus. This is a heartbreaking moment for all of us at IndiGo and in this time of sorrow we stand with his family and request that we respect the privacy of our employee and his family.”

All flight operations that were discontinued by Indigo during the nationwide lockdown will be gradually started post the lockdown. Reportedly, on-board meal services will be suspended for a brief period and the airline will run at a maximum load capacity of 50%. Earlier, aviation consultancy CAPR India had informed that the industry will incur a whopping loss of $3.3 -$3.6 billion if all flight operations remain suspended till June end. According to the Ministry of Health, the Wuhan Coronavirus has infected 7,367 people with 715 recoveries and 273 deaths as of 8 a.m. on April 12.

