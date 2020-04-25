The office of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh quoting the chief minister declared on Friday that no public gatherings will be allowed to take place till June 30. The office of Yogi Adityanath announced, “The chief minister has directed officers that no public gathering be allowed till June 30. Further decision will be taken depending on the situation.”

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया है कि आगामी 30 जून तक किसी भी पब्लिक गैदरिंग की अनुमति न दी जाए। उसके बाद परिस्थितियों पर विचार करते हुए कोई भी निर्णय लिया जाएगा। उन्होंने फेक रिपोर्टिंग पर अंकुश लगाने के भी निर्देश दिए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) April 24, 2020

He also directed the officials to keep a check over fake reporting. CM Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with 11 committees of the state over the COVID-19 situation.

The country is already observing a lockdown till May 3 because of the severe health crisis due to coronavirus pandemic.

The CM Office declared that “order will be reviewed depending on the current situation” amid the speculations of the extension of lockdown. UP has a total of 1621 coronavirus cases so far.

Prime Minister Modi will also be holding a meet with the Chief Minister of states on Monday.

The countrywide lockdown that started from March 25 has been extended till May 3. On 25 April 2020, there are 24,506 cases with a surge of 1054 cases in 24 hours. 5063 people have been recovered while 775 have died due to Wuhan coronavirus.