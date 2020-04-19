Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal revealed on Sunday that a person who was volunteering at a government food distribution center and helping in distributing food has tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. Subsequently, he has ordered the rapid testing of those who visited that particular food center along with others working at the centers of the Delhi Government.

Arvind Kejriwal also said that 186 people who had tested positive for the virus the previous day were aymptomatic, which he considered more dangerous as the individuals could not have been aware that they were carriers of the virus. He also announced that there will be no relaxation in the lockdown norms in Delhi for at least another week. A decision will be taken at the end of that period after consulting experts.

Coronavirus in Delhi

Delhi, as of the time of writing this report, had 1893 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 42 deaths and 72 discharged as per the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Meanwhile, 31 members of one single family in Jahangirpuri have tested positive after coming in contact with a woman who died of coronavirus earlier this month. Despite lockdown guidelines, the family members kept meeting each other and visiting the home of the woman who had tested positive and eventually died.