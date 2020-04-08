Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Home News Reports 'Really blew it': Donald Trump slams WHO's 'China-centric' approach, threatens to cut its funding...
News Reports

‘Really blew it’: Donald Trump slams WHO’s ‘China-centric’ approach, threatens to cut its funding from the USA

"We're going to put a hold on money spent on the WHO. We're going to put a very powerful hold on it and we're going to see," said Trump while criticising the World Health Organisation's China-centric policies.

Shashank Bharadwaj

Also Read

Shashank Bharadwaj
Trump slams WHO, says he will work on stopping the funds for the organisation from the USA
US President Donald Trump(Source: Firstpost)
68

Threatening to cut US funding to the World Health Organisation, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the organisation of showing bias toward China during the coronavirus pandemic.

US President Donald Trump sharply criticized the World Health Organisation on Tuesday, accusing it of being too focused on China and issuing bad advice during the new coronavirus outbreak and saying he would put a hold on US funding for the agency.

Addressing the reporters during a press conference, Donald Trump continued his attack on the World Health Organisation, said, “We’re going to put a hold on money spent to the WHO. We’re going to put a very powerful hold on it and we’re going to see. It’s a great thing if it works. But when they call every shot wrong, that’s no good”.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

President Trump also warned the organisation that his administration will be looking into the US funding to the WHO. The Geneva-headquartered World Health Organisation receives a significant sum of money from the United States as aid.

“We pay for a majority or the biggest portion of their money. They actually criticized and disagreed with my travel ban at the time I did it. They were wrong. They’ve been wrong about a lot of things. They had a lot of information early and they didn’t want to – they’re very – they seem to be very China-centric,” Trump charged during his news conference on Tuesday.

Reportedly, Trump said reporters that he was “going to put a very powerful hold on” funding to WHO. However, he did not give any details about how much money would be withheld. “We will look at ending funding,” he added.

Both China and WHO faces severe criticism not only from Washington but also from various other countries, over the way it handled the pandemic.

Earlier, Trump had triggered a diplomatic war with China by repeatedly referring the Novel Coronavirus as Chinese Virus. Several leaders in the United States have been highly critical of both China and WHO of their handling of the situation, accusing them of hiding vital information and underplaying the crisis at the beginning. US President Trump had also expressed doubt over the accuracy of Chinese statistics for cases and deaths.

On the other hand, the WHO and its director Ghebreyesus has come under severe criticism for their comments on the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, when it was already creating havoc in Wuhan in China. The organisation took long time in declaring a pandemic, leading to countries not being vigilant enough on time.

Read: WHO chief who shielded China in the wake of Wuhan Coronavirus had covered up other epidemics in the past: Here are the details

In January, WHO had endorsed the conclusion of Chinese authorities that the Novel Coronavirus does not spread from person to person, and had said that it does not recommend any specific health measures for travellers to and from Wuhan.

WHO also ignored Taiwan which had informed that it has evidence of human-to-human transmission of the virus. Taiwan wrote to WHO on December 31 regarding this, but WHO was denying human-to-human transmission till mid-January. It may be noted that Taiwan has been denied membership of WHO due to objections of China, which considers the island nation as its territory.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

Shashank Bharadwaj
Searched termsUSA coronavirus, coronavirus cases, coronavirus deaths

Latest News

Crime

Tamil Nadu: 200 people quarantined after family of deceased coronavirus patient opens bodybag against guidelines and hosts funeral

OpIndia Staff -
The local authorities have booked the two sons of the deceased persons for charges under the Epidemic Diseases Act.
Read more
News Reports

‘Really blew it’: Donald Trump slams WHO’s ‘China-centric’ approach, threatens to cut its funding from the USA

Shashank Bharadwaj -
President Trump also warned the organisation that his administration will be looking into the US funding to the WHO. The Geneva-headquartered organisation receives a vast amount of money from the United States as aid.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Man who had attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi infects 8 family members with Coronavirus, dies along with mother

OpIndia Staff -
The man and his wife had attended the Tablighi Jamaat after coming back from South Africa, and from there they had returned to Khargone
Read more
News Reports

After excreting in corridors, Tablighi Jamaatis accused of throwing urine-filled bottles in Dwarka quarantine centre

OpIndia Staff -
The shocking incident comes just a day after two Tablighi Jamaat members were found defecating in the corridor in Narela quarantine facility.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Walled city in Ahmedabad declared ‘buffer zone’, teams deployed at all 9 gates to screen entry and exit of residents

OpIndia Staff -
The walled city in Ahmedabad has been declared a 'buffer zone' for coronavirus containment and Nehru Bridge, one of the five bridges over the Sabarmati river is now shut for traffic.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus outbreak has reached the community transmission stage in Mumbai and adjoining areas, says BMC

OpIndia Staff -
The fresh cases of coronavirus in Mumbai neither have any travel history nor immediate contacts of patients, hinting at community transmission
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

After PM CARES collects Rs 6,500 crores in just a week, Sonia Gandhi wants it transferred to PMNRF: Here is the real reason

OpIndia Staff -
Sonia Gandhi, the current President of the Congress party has asked the Prime Minister to transfer all the funds received under PM CARES, that was set up to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, to the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund (PMNRF)
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaatis’ piece of sh*t: Attendees defecate in corridor at quarantine centre, FIR registered

OpIndia Staff -
After reports of molesting nurses and spitting on hospital staff, two Tablighi Jamaat attendees were reportedly found defecating in the hospital corridor.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
Crime

Bihar: Elderly woman killed by neighbours after fight over switching off lights on 5 April, Sulaiman, Khalil and others absconding

OpIndia Staff -
The families had fought when Surendra Mandal, the deceased woman's son had asked his neighbours to switch off the lights for PM Modi's 9baje9minutes call.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

218,022FansLike
276,370FollowersFollow
214,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com