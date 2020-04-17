French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with Financial Times questioned China’s handling of the Coronavirus outbreak. Macron said that it is ‘naive’ to say that China dealt better with coronavirus.

On being asked that China’s authoritarian response to control the coronavirus outbreak has exposed the weakness of western countries, Macron said, “Given these differences, the choices made and what China is today, which I respect, let’s not be so naive as to say it’s been much better at handling this. We don’t know. There are clearly things that have happened that we don’t know about.”

He said that you can’t abandon your fundamental DNA on the grounds that there is a health crisis.

France has reported 147,091 coronavirus cases and 17,941 deaths so far.

US also questioned China over Coronavirus pandemic

US President Donald Trump had also questioned the transparency in China’s handling of the pandemic. As it is sceptical since the virus emerged in the Wuhan city of China.

President Trump has been accusing the WHO of acting as a political puppet of China. Recently, America halted the funding for the World Health Organisation (WHO) calling it China-centric and called to assess its role in mismanaging the Chinese coronavirus outbreak.

More people have died in Western countries than in China

It is notable that more people have died in western countries than in China from where the deadly virus emerged.

France has noted 141,000 cases of coronavirus and 18,000 deaths while China has reported 4,632 deaths including the 1290 deaths reported on Friday in Wuhan after the lockdown in the city was lifted.

Italy, which had emerged as one of the most affected countries have reported 168,941 cases and 22,170 deaths. The United States has reached nearly 676,676 cases, 56127 have been recovered while 34,784 have succumbed to the disease.

The Wuhan originated the corona virus has affected more than 2 million people globally, out of them nearly 550,000 have been recovered while 145,705 have been reported dead.