Saturday, April 25, 2020
Home News Reports Union govt allows all shops outside municipal limits and standalone shops within municipal limits...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Union govt allows all shops outside municipal limits and standalone shops within municipal limits to open, malls to remain closed

The MHA statement has permitted shops in market complexes outside municipality areas to resume work with a maximum of 50 per cent staff during the ongoing lockdown.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
shops
8

In a major relief to the public amid the ongoing Coronavirus Lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an order on Friday night, permitting the shops providing non-essential goods and services to open from Saturday onwards. 

The latest order from the government allows the registered neighbourhood and stand-alone shops to open amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The shops that are allowed to open during the coronavirus lockdown from Saturday include those located in residential complexes within and outside the limits of municipalities and municipal areas. However, market complexes within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities will not open from Saturday, while shops in market complexes outside municipal limits can open. Shops in single and multi-brand malls will remain closed in all areas.

Shops to be open with 50 percent staff, mandatory social distancing norms

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The MHA statement has permitted shops in market complexes outside municipality areas to resume work with a maximum of 50 per cent staff during the ongoing lockdown. The order also added that the mandatory precautions such as social distancing norms and wearing masks should be followed strictly.

The MHA statement also states that the order applies only to the local shops registered with the municipal corporation. However, shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls are not exempted and will remain shut till May 3.

The shops that have been exempted from the current lockdown include neighbourhood shops and stand-alone shops, the shops in residential complexes, those under municipal corporation and municipalities and registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State/UTs.

However, the restrictions will continue in hotspots and containment areas, said Ministry of Home Affairs in its new order.

Traders’ Federation thanks PM Modi, asks shop vendors to wait for state govt order

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Following the order issued the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to exempt certain shops, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) thanked Prime Minister Modi for allowing to open shop across the country.

However, Praveen Khandelwal, the National General Secretary of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Saturday said that people should wait for the state governments to take a decision in this regard.

“I want to thank PM Modi for allowing to open shops across the country. The Home Ministry has given the responsibility to state governments. We have to wait for the state government to take a decision on this. But I think state governments will take a decision,” Khandelwal said.

He added that whenever the shops will be opened, people should sanitise their shops and markets first. Masks, gloves and sanitisers should be used. Shopkeepers should also ensure social distancing, he said.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of Chinese pandemic coronavirus. Later, the lockdown was later extended till May 3.

Meanwhile, a total of 24,505 confirmed cases have been reported in India till Friday. There are 18,668 active cases of coronavirus cases in the country, while 5,062 positive cases have recovered. 775 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the country.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Union govt allows all shops outside municipal limits and standalone shops within municipal limits to open, malls to remain closed

OpIndia Staff -
Following the MHA order, Individual State governments will issue guidelines regarding opening of non-essential shops.
Read more
News Reports

‘Body utha raha hai’: West Bengal BJP shares video of health workers wearing PPE trying to dump a corpse in a residential locality

OpIndia Staff -
The video has sparked controversy on social media with netizens questioning the West Bengal Chief Minister of withholding facts from the public regarding Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Acid attack victim, who worked with Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak, struggles for father’s cancer treatment

OpIndia Staff -
Jeetu Sharma, an acid attack survivor who worked with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone in movie Chhapaak, has been struggling to get her father treated for cancer amidst the coronavirus lockdown
Read more
Crime

Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl dragged, raped in Bhopal, accused Abd and Shafiq arrested

OpIndia Staff -
In a horrific incident, a minor girl was forcefully dragged into a car and was raped by two Muslim youths on April 18 in Bhopal.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader’s arrival energised the mob which chanted “Dada aala dada aala”: Sarpanch recalls the Palghar mob-lynching incident

OpIndia Staff -
BJP Sarpanch, Chitra Choudhary makes a shocking revelation about the Palghar mob getting energised seeing the NCP leader
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of Ramzan, all rules of lockdown and social distancing tossed away as people throng to markets across India

OpIndia Staff -
Photographs and videos were shared on social media showing large number of people crowding markets ahead of Ramzan
Read more

Recently Popular

Law

Will the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, step down on the 27th May 2020? A legal explainer

Guest Author -
CM Uddhav Thackeray was not a member of any of the houses (Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Council) of State legislature when he took the oath and it is because of this that his resignation is being discussed
Read more
Media

Rahul Kanwal has claimed twice in a row that India Today beat Republic TV hollow in terms of viewership: Here is what BARC data...

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal first said that viewers are spending twice the time on India Today as they do on their competition's, and their 'competition' would mean channels like Times Now and Republic TV
Read more
Media

Arnab Goswami and wife attacked by two goons who have confessed being from Congress: Watch exclusive footage

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has been attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night and they have confessed being from Congress
Read more
Social Media

He was scratching, was without a mask, never mentioned his religion: Here is the truth about a man being booked for ‘refusing delivery from...

OpIndia Staff -
Scared by the fact that the Muslim delivery boy was touching his face continuously, Chaturvedi allegedly efused to take his groceries.
Read more
News Reports

1966 Hindu massacre in Delhi: When Indira Gandhi government killed hundreds of Sadhus and Gau rakshaks

OpIndia Staff -
Around 3 to 7 lakh sadhus and saints demanding cow slaughter ban were attacked in 1966 by the Delhi police at the behest of Indira Gandhi
Read more

Connect with us

221,014FansLike
301,299FollowersFollow
224,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com