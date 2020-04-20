Monday, April 20, 2020
Locals claim the suspected man in Palghar mob lynching video is a member of Sharad Pawar's NCP: BJP leader Sunil Deodhar

People of the Sadhu community say that this village is tribals dominated and most of them are Christians while some are Muslims. Some even say that the police, out of fear of the tribals, handed over the Sadhus to the mob which later beat up those Sadhus to death with sticks.

BJP leader Sunil Deodhar claims the man wearing white and yellow stripes T-shirt watching over the frenzied crowd is an NCP functionary
Screen grab of the Palghar mob lynching video
The BJP leader Sunil Deodhar today claimed that according to the locals in Palghar, a suspected man seen in many videos of the mob lynching, that claimed the lives of 3 individuals, including 2 sadhus, was an NCP functionary.

Responding to BJP leader Sambit Patra’s query about the identity of a man who is seen in the macabre video of Palghar lynching wearing a white and yellow-coloured T-shirt, Deodhar claimed that the man’s name is Kashinath Chaudhary and he is a district panchayat member of Sharad Pawar’s NCP. Deodhar further added that CPM panchayat members- Vishnu Patra, Subhash Bhavar and Dharma Bhavar were also seen in the video along with the NCP functionary.

Social Media is awash with several horrifying videos of the gruesome mob lynching in Palghar which rendered 3 dead, including 2 sadhus. The spine-chilling videos show a bunch of frenzied individuals mercilessly attacking the three men.

Palghar lynching details

The blood-curdling incident happened on 16th April 2020 in Palghar, Maharashtra. Two Sadhus, 70-year-old Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj along with their driver 30-year-old Nilesh Telgade associated with the Juna Akhara and were on their way from Mumbai to Gujarat to give Samadhi to another Sadhu. At Gadakchinchale village, a wild and frenzied crowd of over more than 100 people attacked them. The villagers deemed them as thieves and started attacking them. The police claim that their team which had rushed to the spot to rescue the 70-year-old man also came under the attack of the violent mob.

