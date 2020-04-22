In another act of philanthropy, filmmaker Manish Mundra has pledged to donate 1,000 disposable beds to Mumbai hospitals. Taking to Twitter he wrote, “As a part of the ongoing fight against #coronavirus have pledged to supply 1000 disposable beds to #Mumbai starting this Sat 200 daily.”

As part of ongoing fight against #coronavirus have pledged to supply 1000 disposable beds to #Mumbai Starting this Sat 200 daily. #LetsDoMore @priyankac19 hope this will help us fight the ongoing battle. Thanks @AryanPaper for supplying it fast. #IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/xSQpCoe1rI — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) April 22, 2020

He also thanked a Mumbai-based firm Aryan paper for supplying the disposable beds fast which are specially made from cardboard.

Manish Mundra’s humanitarian efforts

Earlier, Manish Mundra had donated the impressive sum of Rs 3 crores for securing as many as 70 ventilators. In addition, Mundra had stated that he will also start identifying the hospitals which will need help as cases of coronavirus swell across the country. Mundra identified Bangalore, Cochin, Jaipur, Deoghar, Jodhpur, and Mumbai as possible cities where the procured ventilators are to be set up.

Masaan Producer Manish Mundra had also donated Rs 10 lacs towards the cause of the rehabilitation of the victims in the wake of the disastrous anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. He had made the contribution BJP leader in the initiative launched by Kapil Mishra to provide financial assistance to the victims of targeted violence, their families, and those who had lost their homes and businesses in the gruesome riots.

Manish Mundra has been actively providing financial and logistical help for many hospitals, humanitarian organisations and individuals who are engaged in the battle against coronavirus. From arranging, buying and sending PPEs to hospitals across the country, to sending immediate financial aid to people who are providing food, shelter and rations to the poor during the lockdown, Mundra has emerged as a hero in India’s battle against the pandemic.

Lightweight Disposable beds

As the coronavirus cases have been surging frequently, the need for isolation beds for hospitals is also on the rise. Understanding the need, Harsh Mehta, a 66-year old had designed recyclable and eco-friendly, light-weighted beds. Harsh Mehta has been in the furniture business for 20 years in Ghatkopar.

The light-weighted cardboard beds can be sanitized easily and can handle a weight upto 300 kgs. They are compact and can be assembled easily. The manufacturing cost of disposable bed is 25 percent lesser than the beds currently being used in the hospital wards.

As per reports, some of the beds are already being used by doctors and paramedical staff deployed at Dharavi quarantine facility.

Coronavirus cases in India

In India, 19984 people have been infected by the Wuhan coronavirus so far. 640 people have died while 3870 people have been recovered and discharged.