Monday, April 6, 2020
Home News Reports Naamdar chor hai: Rahul Gandhi steals cartoon, crops out watermark and denies credit to...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports

Naamdar chor hai: Rahul Gandhi steals cartoon, crops out watermark and denies credit to a startup

This is not the first time Congress has been caught red-handed stealing creative ideas of others and passing them off as original ideas.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi caught stealing cartoon to criticise PM Modi (image: yahoo.com)
69

Former Congress President who ran the 2019 general election campaign on ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai‘ slogan on Sunday ended up stealing a cartoon from a startup which makes quirky cartoons on news. On Sunday, the Wayanad MP shared a cartoon titled ‘COVID-19 Survival Kit’ to mock the ‘lights out’ campaign of Prime Minister Modi to extend solidarity in fight against coronavirus.

The cartoon shared by Rahul Gandhi tried to mock the campaign by claiming that while the other countries are looking at masks, sanitisers and hygiene for fighting coronavirus, India is resorting to diyas, torches and banging vessels. Rahul Gandhi conveniently forgets that the lighting lamps and clapping and ringing bells are symbolic gestures to create a feeling that we are all together in this fight against Chinese coronavirus. The masks, PPEs and other equipments are being made available to the doctors at war footing.

However, even while mocking the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi stole someone else’s artwork, cropped out the watermark and denied credit to the toon-startup.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The cartoon was created by SnapNews, which called out the former Congress President for using their artwork without their permission and due credit.

Vishal Bhargava, one of the partners at SnapNews, while speaking to OpIndia said that, “We would have appreciated if he had taken permission and not cropped out our logo. It is quite prominent on the top left corner. The top part is edited and only central part of cartoon was shared.”

This is not the first time Congress has been caught red-handed stealing creative ideas of others and passing them off as original ideas.

Back in 2017, too, Congress had stolen a cartoonist’s artwork and even removed his signature before passing it off as original artwork.

In an even more hilarious copy-cat instance, Gujarat Congress, which is harbouring hopes of revival in Gujarat, seems to have borrowed their tagline, “Congress Aave Chhe” from a cooking oil brand, Pankaj, which had the tagline “Pankaj Aave Chhe”, months before Congress came up with the tagline. Earlier, too, Congress had ‘copied‘ the ‘Main Nahin, Hum’ tagline of Gujarat government chintan shivir during their 2014 campaign.

Main Nahin Hum campaign lifted by Congress

We had also reported how the idea of “Indira canteen” in Karnataka may have been directly lifted from the food subsidisation programme run by Tamil Nadu Government, “Amma Canteen”, which Rahul Gandhi inadvertently ended up crediting. In 2016, a cartoonist had alleged that Congress forced him to take off his cartoon.

Not only media cell, even former ministers from the UPA have been accused of plagiarism. The Hindu had published an article ‘From welfare to paternalism’ by Veerappa Moily, on June 11, 2015, which they had to withdraw after charges of plagiarism were put on Moily. As reported, several paragraphs under a subheading were copied from another article by G Sampath which was published on 26th May, 2015, ironically in The Hindu itself. Also speaks volumes about the editorial standards of the publication.

Seems like Congress steals not just our money, but also our ideas.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Naamdar chor hai: Rahul Gandhi steals cartoon, crops out watermark and denies credit to a startup

OpIndia Staff -
Former Congress President who ran the 2019 general election campaign on 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' slogan on Sunday ended up stealing a cartoon from a startup which makes quirky cartoons on news.
Read more
Crime

Lucknow: Healthcare workers attacked, abused in Kasaibara area where several COVID-19 positive patients were found hiding in a Mosque

OpIndia Staff -
The health workers have complained that the mob even tried to tear their survey reports. Reports say that the attack came from a locality near the Mosque where the covid-19 patients were found.
Read more
Politics

40 years ago, after losing its political identity for a national cause, this is how BJP was born

Shantanu Gupta -
Deep dive into how the Bharatiya Janata Party was formed on its 40th foundation day.
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad using quarantine as an excuse to evade arrest, hiding in a populated area and mobilising support: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Tablighi Jamaat members account for 30% of total COVID-19 cases in India and a staggering 50% cases in Uttar Pradesh. Some Muslim clerics have stated that Maulana Saad had ignored warnings and went ahead with the congregation.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Delhi Police tracks phones, makes surprise visits to those under home quarantine, registers 198 FIRs against offenders

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police have phone numbers of over 25,000 people under home quarantine.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: India enforces an absolute ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine, several nations send requests for supply as global demand rises

OpIndia Staff -
India is the largest producer of hydroxychloroquine in the world. The Commerce Ministry, in a notification dated 4 April, has enforced an absolute ban on the export of the drug.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nizamuddin Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat, hotspot of Wuhan Coronavirus, set to be demolished: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Only two floors of the Nizamuddin Markaz are authorised, therefore the rest 7 floors may be demolished
Read more
News Reports

30-year-old man shot dead in Prayagraj over remarks on Tablighi Jamaat’s role in spreading coronavirus, accused Md Sona nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Sona shot Lotan Nishad dead because Nishad had accused the Tablighi Jamaat members of spreading coronavirus in the country
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan Muslim woman, who was referred to another hospital, was 7th time pregnant with complicated anaemia case

OpIndia Staff -
Congress MLA in Rajasthan took to social media to inform that a Muslim pregnant woman in Bharatpur was refused admission because of her religion.
Read more
News Reports

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif gets attacked by Islamists for lighting lamp on 5th April in solidarity for fight against coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on social media weren't too happy with cricketer Mohammad Kaif for lighting lamp to thank healthcare workers, urged him to offer namaz instead.
Read more
Fact-Check

145 Hindus test Coronavirus positive after visiting​ Vaishno Devi: Islamist Ali Sohrab, who was once arrested, spreads fake news again

OpIndia Staff -
Fake news peddler Ali Sohrab was in November last year arrested by UP Police over his provocative tweets on Supreme Court judgement of Ram Janmabhoomi verdict
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,647FansLike
274,102FollowersFollow
213,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com