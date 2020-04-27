Monday, April 27, 2020
Updated:

Suicide bombings are permitted by Sharia Law: Grand Mufti Of Libya Sheikh Sadiq Al-Ghariani

"If blowing up oneself while carrying out a suicide operation unnerves the enemy and results in his crushing defeat, then it is permitted by the Sharia law. Even Prophet Muhammad's associates hurled themselves from walls", said the Mufti.

OpIndia Staff

Grand Mufti of Libya claims Sharia law permits suicide bombings
Grand Mufti of Libya Sadiq-Al-Ghariani, image via Twitter
93

The Muslim Brotherhood’s Grand Mufti of Libya Sheikh Sadiq Al-Ghariani has stated that the Sharia law allows suicide bombings provided they are carried out to rattle the enemy, demoralise them and cause great harm and losses to the enemy.

In a video that was broadcasted on Al-Tanasuh TV (Libya) on April 15, 2020, the Mufti said, “If blowing up oneself while carrying out a suicide operation unnerves the enemy and results in his crushing defeat, then it is permitted by the Sharia law. Even Prophet Muhammad’s associates hurled themselves from walls. They gave up their life in order to weaken the enemy.”

“If a person is confident that this act will cause grave damage to the enemy or have a significant impact on the result, and that this attack will cause extensive destruction and bring about crushing losses to the enemy, then it is allowed by Sharia law. However, it is not allowed to kill oneself,” Mufti added, as per a report in Memri.

Suicide bombings and terrorists

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Suicide bombings are a recurrent feature of conflicts involving Islamic fanatics. The Islamic zealots have often taken the refuge of suicide killings as a pivotal instrument to further their asymmetric warfare against nations and organisations perceived by them as their enemies. The extremists routinely cite Islamic scriptures and laws and distort the concepts of ‘sacrifice’, ‘martyrdom’ and ‘jihad to justify suicide killings by their kin. This is the modus operandi followed by the Islamic State(ISIS), Al Qaeda and other Islamic terror organisations. It is by this doctrine that last year a Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist blew himself up by ramming his car laden with 300 kgs of explosives with one of the vehicles in the CRPF convoy, killing 40 CRPF personnel in India’s Pulwama. In April 2019, multiple suicide bombings in Sri Lanka had killed over 300 civilians.

