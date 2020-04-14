Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Despite repeated govt appeal, 6000+ Tablighi Jamaat members still 'underground', mobiles phones switched off:...
News Reports
Updated:

Despite repeated govt appeal, 6000+ Tablighi Jamaat members still ‘underground’, mobiles phones switched off: Report

These absconders have reportedly switched off their mobile phones and despite repeated government appeals, they are not willing to come forward.

OpIndia Staff

Thousands of Tablighi Jamaat members still untracable, says report
Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin has been India's coronavirus super-spreader
5

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation has prolonged the entire process of containment of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus in the country, compelling the government to extend the nationwide lockdown by another 19 days. Despite all the efforts, fears of an uncontrollable outbreak are growing, as many potential carriers of the virus are still untraceable.

According to what has been revealed in the investigation of Crime Branch, more than nine thousand people of Tablighi Jamaat had gathered in Nizamuddin Markaz, out of which only 3193 have been identified. 

Tablighi Jamaat members absconding:

While authorities across India are scrambling to locate, test and isolate thousands of people spread across the country after attending a religious gathering at a mosque in the capital, that has become a hot spot for the virus, India TV reports that almost 6000+ Tablighi Jamaat members are still underground. These absconders have switched off their mobile phones and despite repeated government appeals, they are not willing to come forward.

Till date, the states have been tracing those who attended the event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi. Each infected Jamaatis who has gone underground has the potential to infect 1000s of other people, directly or indirectly.

Dozens of incidents of people who have attended the Tablighi Jamaat hiding in mosques and madrasas have emerged, and many of them have tested positive for coronavirus.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Monday also took to Twitter to claim that 6,000 Tablighi Jamaat members, who attended a congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in March, are yet to be traced.

“These people are not coming forward on their own. Their mobile phones are switched off. What is their intention? Who is helping them to hide?,” asked Mishra.

765 out of 3100 Jamaatis test coronavirus positive:

According to the report, out of the 3193 jamaatis identifies, 765 have been reported to be coronavirus positive. The rest are housed in different quarantine centres across states. They are being specially monitored.

A week ago, the authorities had detected 102 people in 13 mosques in the Chandni Mahal area of Delhi. 52 of them have tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus. Furthermore, three of them have died in three days due to the virus. 

Of the Jamaatis holed up in two mosques of Jahangirpuri, 10 were from Bangladesh, 14 from West Bengal and two from Assam. The reports of all these are yet to come. 

Out of the 3000+, Tablighi Jamaat attendees identified, 765 corona positives have been kept in different hospitals. Among these, LNJP Hospital in Delhi has the highest number of 385 patients admitted there. There are 152 patients in AIIMS of Jhajjar, 136 in Delhi’s Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital. Similarly, 84 patients are housed at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. 

The rest of the 2000+ attendees have been shifted to different quarantine facilities. The Quarantine Center in Narela, Delhi has the highest number of 937 members. Likewise, 194 in Sultanpuri, 123 in Bakkarwala, 131 in Dwarka and 157 Jamaatis were isolated in the Quarantine Center in Badarpur. Similarly, there are 143 in Tughlakabad, 307 in Jogbai, 60 in Wazirabad, 94 in the staff quarters of Mandoli Jail in Jamati Quarantine. In Saket, Chhatarpur Temple, Gulab Bagh, Rouse Avenue and Jahangirpuri too, many Jamaatis have been kept in different quarantine facilities. 

The massive jump of cases in India is solely due to the Tablighi Jamaat members who had gathered in the Nizamuddin mosque despite government orders against mass-gatherings. The Jamaat members taking buses and trains to their respective localities all over India has resulted in a massive nation-wide spread within a span of few days. As per government reports, thousands of Tablighi Jamaat attendees and their primary contacts have so far been quarantined.

Delhi Nizamuddin Markaz, Tablighi Jamaat cases in India, Tablighi Jamaat Corona cases, Tablighi Jamaat members missing

