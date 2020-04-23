Thursday, April 23, 2020
Telangana minister KT Ramarao fact-checks India Today’s claims over PPEs in the state, calls it disgraceful journalism

KT Ramarao asked whether India Today and Rahul Kanwal will apologise if he proved that Telangana had 100 times more PPEs than what the data projected by India Today revealed.

OpIndia Staff

KT Ramarao calls Rahul Kanwal's claims about Telangana's PPEs inventory 'disgraceful journalism'
Telangana Minister KT Ramarao(L) and Rahul Kanwal (R)
10

India Today’s Rahul Kanwal had shared some infographics on social media claiming that the Telangana state does not have adequate number of PPEs needed for its healthcare professionals engaged in the battle against coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, India Today managing editor Rahul Kanwal put up an infographic which listed out the number of PPEs available in coronavirus designated hospitals in India’s 12 most affected states. According to Kanwal, Maharashtra has the maximum number of PPEs at 1,22,133. The lowest, according to him was Telangana with 3,132 PPEs.

Inaccurate reporting by India Today, says KT Ramarao

Reacting on the same, Telangana minister KTR slammed India Today and Rahul Kanwal for their inaccurate reporting.

In a tweet, KTR asked Rahul Kanwal not to publish ‘nonsense and confusing data’ in these troubling times if he did not have accurate details. KT Ramarao asked whether India Today and Rahul Kanwal will apologise if he proved that Telangana had 100 times more PPEs than what the data projected by India Today revealed.

“Sorry but this is disgraceful journalism Rajdeep Sardesai,” tweeted the Telangana minister.

Seconds later, he followed it up with another tweet giving the exact number. “For your information, we currently have more than 3.6 lakh PPEs with us already and 6 more lakh PPEs with be with us shortly”, he said again in the tweet.

“I hope you will have the decency to withdraw this fake & baseless graphic”, KTR concluded.

However, Rahul Kanwal soon responded back to the allegations made against India Today by KTR. Kanwal claimed that the data was indeed true as it was taken straight away from Union Health Ministry records. He also stated that they can update the numbers as soon as the real numbers reflected on government records.

More than 940 positive coronavirus cases have been reported in Telangana. 23 people have died due to the Chinese pandemic while 194 people have been cured of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India rose to 21,370 by Thursday, with 681 of them dead.

