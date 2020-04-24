Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has targeted to create at least 15 lakh job opportunities in the state next six months. He has ordered the senior officials to start working to create employment for at least 15 lac individuals to strengthen the economy that has come to a halt because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to prepare a presentation in this regard within a week. In a meeting, CM Yogi asserted that it is a challenge to strengthen the economy after the lockdown. The preparation for the same should be started without delay. He stated that under the Mukhya Mantri Apprenticeship (Apprenticeship) Incentive Scheme, certain arrangements have been made to provide youth with training in industries with monthly training allowance with rupees 2,500.

The goal is to provide training to two lakh youth every year

One lakh youth is reported to be provided with training in a year. Under the Mukhya Mantri Apprenticeship Incentive Scheme, the goal to provide employment to 2 lac youth is being explored. CM Yogi also directed officials to provide maximum employment to the youth from the ‘Youth Hub’.

The Chief Minister also talked about employment for women. Training should be provided for making school uniforms and sweaters for the children of primary schools. Woman should be provided with employment by giving them sewing machines.

CM Yogi also stated that employment can be provided through this platform by providing training in mobile repairing jobs and training in collaboration with polytechnic, science labs, ITI, etc.

Strengthening the Common Service Centres at the village level

Yogi Adityanath called for strengthening the Common Service Centre at the village level. He suggested holding a loan fair, and employment fair. And also directed to formulate a plan regarding customer service centres in coordination with banks.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the employment generation work should be accelerated through schemes like MSME, ODOP, NRLM, horticulture, and food processing, Deendayal Upadhyay Swarozgar Yojana, Skill Development Mission, Khadi Village Industries and MNREGA.