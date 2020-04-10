Friday, April 10, 2020
Concerns over fudging data after Kolkata Municipal Corporation lists 10 deaths due to Wuhan Coronavirus while state govt records only 5

The discrepancy between the numbers is due to the fact that the West Bengal government has decided not to attribute the cause of death to the Wuhan Coronavirus in case the patient was suffering from comorbid issues.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her state will not take part in the meeting convened by the Centre.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her state will not attend the discussion on NPR the centre has called for. (pic: rediff.com)
For some time, it has been suspected that the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government was fudging its data on the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. We had reported on the 6th of April that at least eleven people who had tested positive for the virus had died in the state and yet, the official records of the state claimed that the figure was only three. Now, a report on The Statesmen claims that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation recorded ten deaths due to the virus while the West Bengal Health Ministry led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continued to claim that only five people had succumbed to the disease.

Source: EPaper of The Statesman, 9th April 2020 Edition

The report by Subhendu Maiti on The Statesman says that the list of deaths due to the Wuhan Coronavirus compiled by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation says that ten patients died of the disease across government and private hospitals such as the NRS Hospital, R.G.Kar Medical College, M.R.Bangur Super Speciality Hospital, AMRI Hospitals at Salt Lake, Peerless Hospital and Zenith Super Specialty Hospital. The deceased were buried or cremated as per their religious beliefs between the 23rd of March and 6th of April, the report mentioned.

Read: At least 11 Coronavirus positive patients die in West Bengal, but official count stands at 3: Here are the details

The deceased were residents of Dum Dum, Ultadanga, Shibpur, New Garia, Belghoria, Maheshtala in South 24 Paraganas, Baidyabati in Hooghly, Thakurpukur, and Cossipore in Kolkata. The authorities in KMC, when questioned about the matter, were hesitant to support their own list and risk the wrath of Mamata Banerjee should they disagree. The discrepancy between the numbers is due to the fact that the West Bengal government has decided not to attribute the cause of death to the Wuhan Coronavirus in case the patient was suffering from comorbid issues.

Unlike other states which are attributing the cause of death to the Wuhan Coronavirus in case the deceased has tested positive for the virus, the West Bengal government has set up an ‘expert committee’ to determine the cause of death after going through the test results, medical history and other documents of the deceased. “We have formed a committee of five doctors who will decide the actual cause of death. They are the experts, I am not. We do not want to create panic among people. Please trust the doctors,” chief minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Read: West Bengal: Bangladeshi undertrial escapes isolation centre for coronavirus suspects in Siliguri

In a significant incident on the 2nd of April, after an expert committee announced that seven people had died due to the Chinese Coronavirus in Bengal, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha quickly issued an “explanation” to claim that the number of deaths was in, fact, three. Subsequently, the expert committee was formed to determine the official cause of death. All of this is a matter of significant concern as there appears to be a dedicated attempt underway to fudge data regarding the pandemic in the state. Given the seriousness of the question, it remains to be seen whether Mamata Banerjee and her government decide to course correct now that the cat is out of the bag.

Searched termswest bengal health scheme, west bengal corona stats, west bengal coronavirus deaths, west bengal coronavirus death data, mamata banerjee, tmc

Unlike other states which are attributing the cause of death to the Wuhan Coronavirus in case the deceased has tested positive for the virus, the West Bengal government has set up an 'expert committee' to determine the cause of death after going through the test results, medical history and other documents of the deceased.
Despite the police team's order, Naeem suddenly increased his speed further and tried to ride away. Assistant Inspector Vijendra Dhurat managed to grab a hold of the bike’s rear handle and was dragged for over 25 feet.
Madhubani: Surendra Mandal, the son of deceased Kaili Devi revealed how the accused were being protected by the village Sarpanch (head) Fakre Alam and local RJD MLA Fayaz Ahmed.
The varsity administration may also initiate action under against Prof Shahid for not following the health protocol and risking lives
Stones were pelted at the Police at Bhagalpur in Bihar when they attempted to prevent Muslims from gathering in large numbers on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic.
Residents of Hindpiri spit on sanitation workers trying to disinfect area after numerous cases of the Wuhan Coronavirus was reported there.
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
In the wake of the Coronavirus crisis, numerous Hindu temples have come forward to contribute generously, both in terms of food and welfare, to help the country.
Rizvi also said that there is a distinct possibility of radical Islamist Zakir Naik being involved in Tablighi Jamaat conspiracy to spread coronavirus in the country.
About how the Coronavirus lockdown has impacted migrant labourers, Nandita Das said that there exists two Indias
AAP Supremo took to social media to request Muslims to stay at home for Shab-e-Baraat, which is being celebrated on the intervening night of 8th and 9th April.
