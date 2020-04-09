Amid the grave health crisis across the country, when the liquor shops are mainly closed, a woman from Gamdevi in Mumbai who is a patient of blood cancer was duped for 60,000 by a fraudster after she ordered wine during the lockdown. The woman lost the amount after she shared the details of her credit card and the one-time passwords (OTP) with a person who promised to deliver wine to her home.

The woman got the contact number for the delivery of wine from her friend as she couldn’t sleep without sipping wine. She said that the man agreed to deliver the wine but insisted on paying him first. After she shared her card details and a one-time password with him, she received a message that 19,000 was withdrawn from her account. After being confronted he clarified that it was due to technical glitch. The man convinced her to share the next OTP that she will receive to process the refund of the amount. Following this, the woman again shared the next OTP with the man and this time a whopping amount of 41,000 was withdrawn from her account. Again the man blamed the technical glitch.

He again blamed this transaction on a glitch and asked her to share a third OTP. But this time the woman grew suspicious and told about the incident to her husband. After that, the couple went to the police the next day and filed a complaint. The police registered an FIR against section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), section 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by impersonation by using computer resource) of the IT Act.

As per reports, the woman is undergoing cancer treatment for last 18 months. She claimed that she consumes wine to sleep well every night. Because the liquor shops had been shut across the state amid the lockdown, she had asked for help from her friends.

A friend gave her a number saying that the man can help her in this situation. On April 4, the woman called on the number which was received by a man who had refused to identify himself.