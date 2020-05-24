The dangerous Hinduphobic agenda pushed by Islamic countries, especially in the Gulf, seems to be now resonating within the Indian society as influential Muslims in the country are now increasingly advancing a similar narrative to target Hindus for their alleged ‘Islamophobia’.

Abdul Rahman Ilyas – an Advisor to the government of Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday, took to social media to peddle a similar anti-Hindu narrative by claiming that Hindus living in other nations are inherent ‘Islamophobes’, who do not have an understanding about Islam and Muslims.

Citing a report published by ‘The Print’ which had claimed of Canada joining a list of Arab countries to call out the ‘Islamophobic’ attitude of Indians living their country, Abdul Ilyas through his Facebook post asked these countries to nail down these residents at their location and teach them a good lesson.

Calling Hindus as ‘Eunuchs’ and ‘stupids’, the advisor to Andhra Pradesh government expressed happiness over many countries are joining to call out the alleged anti-Muslim mindset of the Indians living in their countries.

Ilyas also said that he has been witnessing increasing Islamophobia since 2015, in which Hindus are self perceiving notions about Muslims and Islam.

“99% is perceived lies they believe is true and start hurling abuses. Some terms which the self proclaimed Hindus don’t even understand keep using as expert interpreters – kafir, halala, Ghazwaehind pig, Mohammed and various sexual verbatims,” said Ilyas while attempting to pin the blame Hindus for deliberately misunderstanding Islam, as a reason to push their anti-Muslim agenda.

Ilyas added that the fellow citizens have forgotten to respect each other and still jump for a majoritarian illusion in other countries. He added that the lesson learnt from these incidents is above the national shame, implying that he did not mind people losing their job in other countries over their alleged Islamophobic statements.

“Kick them hard,” Abdul Rahman Ilyas said in his Facebook post.

Rise in specific targetting of Indians, especially Hindus in Gulf countries

There has been rising propaganda against India from a section of Muslims in gulf countries, who have joined hands with the Pakistanis, to spew venom against India. The troll accounts from the Arab world have cast aspersion on the country’s pluralistic credentials and have been propagating a false narrative asserting that Muslims in India were not treated respectfully.

Fake handles have been created across social media platforms to raise the bogey of ‘Islamophobia’, which was then used to target specific individuals to accuse them as anti-Muslim. Such anti-India propaganda has been on a rise lately, especially in Gulf countries, who are now using at as leverage to attack the pluralistic Indian society to claim that Hindus are inherent ‘Islamophobes’.

Indian Muslims turning against NRIs

The case of Indians targeting fellow Indian expatriates is not a new phenomenon. The Islamists, joined by few left-liberals in the country are targetting these Indians residents for their open support for Prime Minister Modi.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the targetting has been on a rise, which was evident with the fact that various Islamic organisations based in the country used their links with leading businessmen and religious leaders to influence the Arabs to target indivduals for their political views.

The Indians living in Gulf were also targetted by a section of Muslims in the Gulf, backed by the ISI, who resorted to pretending to be Arabs on social media to complain against these individuals by claiming they were ‘Islamophobes’.

These anti-India propagandists, joined by Pakistani-based social media handles have fed fake narratives against India, which were then brazened out by media platforms based out of Gulf countries like GulfNews, Al Jazeera, Khaleej Times, to spread anti-India propaganda.