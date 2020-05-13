Thursday, May 14, 2020
Home Economy and Finance One-time emergency measures for Atmanirbhar Bharat to make India a self-reliant global superpower
Economy and FinanceEditor's picksOpinions
Updated:

One-time emergency measures for Atmanirbhar Bharat to make India a self-reliant global superpower

We are in the cusp of a new world order. Instead of defending an old order that is collapsing, we should focus on making the new world order just.

Santanu Chakraborty

Also Read

Santanu Chakraborty
Santanu is an award-winning equity and debt market reporter and has worked with Bloomberg News, Dow Jones Newswires and Warburg-Reorg for the past 12 years. He has been writing compelling stories about Indian markets simplifying complexities and providing clarity where there is uncertainty.
Prime Minister Modi stressed on being self reliant and announced Rs 20 lakh crore package on Tuesday (image courtesy: telegraphindia.com)
131

India should take some one-time extraordinary measures to boost the country’s economy and to realize the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India self-reliant and a global superpower.

We need to provide jobs to poor people and provide credit to farmers and small businesses without straining our internal resources too much. We don’t need to overburden our future generations with huge local debt when there is already a flood of global debt liquidity currently.

We are in the cusp of a new world order. Instead of defending an old order that is collapsing, we should focus on making the new world order just. We should reclaim our rightful place in the new world as an engine of future global growth, manufacturing and technological innovation.

We must use this once in a lifetime opportunity of excessive global liquidity sparked by a deluge in dollar supply amid excessive money printing by the US Fed and other central banks. We can take the following short term, one-time emergency measures to increase money supply in the domestic economy:

1) We have vast dollar reserves and we need to use it now more than ever. The price of crude oil has fallen 70% and WTI crude is unlikely to sustain above $30 for long. The best time to use our dollar reserves is now and we should pump the money into the local economy. 

2) The Reserve Bank of India can stop buying dollars. The RBI does not need to defend the INR/USD exchange rate anymore in these extraordinary times. The US Fed’s pledge to provide unlimited stimulus will lead to humongous oversupply of dollar bonds and lack of appetite from big borrowers like China, Middle East and Asia will lead to a surge in US treasury yields and consequent weakening of the dollar over the next two years. 

3) India should ease restrictions on external commercial borrowings (ECB) allowing all companies to freely borrow from the international markets if they can get it. At least RBI should relax ECB norms regarding end use, maximum pricing, tenor, etc. for loan and bond issuances. Anyways due diligence and risk management is the job of the international lender, not RBIs.

4) India can do a sovereign dollar bond issue to fund domestic infrastructure building. This can boost economy, create jobs and produce a virtuous consumption cycle.

5) India is going to be a superpower in the new emerging world order. India must negotiate a new, just Bretton Woods deal to reset all reserve and non-reserve currencies according to a nation’s size, demographics and future potential. The revaluation of currencies can be market driven and in proportion to the interest rate spread of the respective currencies.

6) India needs to stop worrying about ratings downgrades. If ratings agencies unfairly penalize India for the COVID lockdown to the exclusion of other developed nations, we should refuse to play ball. Ratings agencies must acknowledge that India’s fiscal position is better than some of the developed nations and it also has great potential to be world’s growth engine. 

7) If the Indian economy gets into severe strain due to the lockdown, India can demand recasting and restructuring of some of its dollar debt obligations. Under the leadership of Prime minister Modi India today has greater diplomatic leverage with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. As a precedent, Argentina has done this before and it is an accepted tool in international negotiations.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

Santanu Chakraborty
Santanu is an award-winning equity and debt market reporter and has worked with Bloomberg News, Dow Jones Newswires and Warburg-Reorg for the past 12 years. He has been writing compelling stories about Indian markets simplifying complexities and providing clarity where there is uncertainty.

Latest News

News Reports

Some countries busy in spreading other viruses such as terrorism, fake news, doctored videos during Coronavirus pandemic: MEA S Jaishankar

OpIndia Staff -
Some countries busy in spreading other viruses such as terrorism, fake news, doctored videos, S Jaishankar said in SCO meet
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court issues dress code for lawyers without coats and gowns for virtual court hearings, CJI says they make it easier to catch Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
After CJI said that Judges and Lawyers should not wear coats and gowns for the time being, SC issued new dress code for lawyers
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Minor Hindu girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, watch how influential Islamic cleric Mian Mithoo makes her embrace Islam

OpIndia Staff -
The Islamic cleric Mian Mithoo is feared by the Hindus in Ghotki, as they accuse him of kidnapping and forced conversions of Hindu girls
Read more
News Reports

The sham of “Worli Model” exposed as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray tells districts to embrace the Goa model to fight coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
Districts in Maharashtra have been asked by the CM to imitate the Goa model and initiate house-to-house surveys to tackle coronavirus
Read more
Economy and Finance

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Yogi govt to hold online loan fair for MSME sector, to disburse loan of around Rs 2,000 crore to 36,000 entrepreneurs

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath further said that Uttar Pradesh is a hub for MSME sector and about 3 crore people in the state are directly or indirectly involved in the sector.
Read more
News Reports

PM CARES Fund allocates Rs. 3100 Crore to fight coronavirus, will be used to purchase ventilators and support migrant movement

OpIndia Staff -
Amid rumour mongering about PM CARES fund by opposition, Rs 3100 crore allocated from the fund in the fight against Coronavirus
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Trading platform Zerodha crashes as stock market gains in early trade after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announcement

OpIndia Staff -
Zerodha Kite platform's server crashed yet another on Wednesday due to some technical glitch and stock traders could not able to access the platform.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Horrifying visuals of Hooghly up in flames emerge after communal clashes rock Telinipara, section 144 imposed

OpIndia Staff -
Shocking visuals of Telinipara where communal clashes took place after Hindu houses were set on fire have gone viral on social media.
Read more
Crime

Hindu family leaves Gopalganj district in Bihar due to fear, claims their minor son was sacrificed to make a local Mosque ‘powerful’

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
The minor Hindu boy's dead body was taken for a post mortem and it was over in barely 2-3 minutes, throwing light on police apathy
Read more
Media

That you have lost readership and your peers doubt you, is not our problem: Read our response to Swati Chaturvedi’s defamation notice

Nupur J Sharma -
Recently, OpIndia.com got a legal notice from abusive media troll Swati Chaturvedi. At the onset, we would like to reiterate that such intimidatory tactics won't work with OpIndia.
Read more
News Reports

After demanding 5-6% of GDP as economic package, Congress claims 10% of GDP announced by PM is not enough, says package should be 50%...

OpIndia Staff -
MP Congress said that the package announced by PM Modi worth 10% of GDP not enough, it should be 50% of GDP
Read more

Connect with us

225,580FansLike
330,017FollowersFollow
233,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com