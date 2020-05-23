Saturday, May 23, 2020
Home News Reports FIR filed against Daati Maharaj for offering prayers at Delhi temple during the lockdown
News Reports
Updated:

FIR filed against Daati Maharaj for offering prayers at Delhi temple during the lockdown

Chief pujari Daati Maharaj along with some more people had performed the pooja at the Shani temple at 7:30 pm on Friday evening flouting social distancing norms.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
19

An FIR has been registered against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj for allegedly praying in a Shani temple violating the lockdown in Asola area in New Delhi. Commissioner of Police, Atul Thakur said that preliminary enquiry revealed that Chief pujari Daati Maharaj along with some more people had performed the pooja at the temple at 7:30 pm on Friday evening flouting social distancing norms.

Thakur added, “It had come to notice that some photographs of a ceremony at Shani Dham Temple were being circulated on Social media wherein the social distancing norms were not being followed and a religious congregation was organised in contravention of the lock down guidelines.”

Daati Maharaj cutting cake

On Saturday, videos and photos of the religious ceremony held at the temple went viral on social media, after which the police launched a probe. The videos show men and women offering prayers, singing in the temple, and the Maharaj was also seen cutting a cake.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Daati Maharaj and others present at the event have been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 34(acts by several in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.

The case was registered at Maidan Garhi police station on Tuesday and investigation is underway.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

FIR filed against Daati Maharaj for offering prayers at Delhi temple during the lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR has been filed under Sections 188, 34 and relevant sections of Disaster management act and epidemic diseases act.
Read more
News Reports

Artisans from West Bengal borrowed money and pledged family jewellery to return from Kota as administration refused to help

OpIndia Staff -
The 200 artisans with their family collectively booked 7 buses using the money the borrowed and left for their homes.
Read more
Government and Policy

Delhi recruitment advertisement controversy: Senior officer of Directorate of Civil Defence suspended for incorrectly referring to Sikkim as an independent country

OpIndia Staff -
The LG added that there is no tolerance for such gross misconduct and directives have been issued to withdraw the advertisement.
Read more
News Reports

One Mohammad Ajruddin arrested for impersonating army officers to cheat victims on Olx

OpIndia Staff -
The accused Mohammad Ajruddin and his gang had created various fake IDs of the army and paramilitary personnel on e-commerce platforms to lure victims on OLX.
Read more
News Reports

Italian resistance song ‘Bella Ciao’ played from Turkey’s mosques ahead of Ramzan, probe ordered

OpIndia Staff -
the Italian resistance song "Bella Ciao" was broadcast from several mosque minarets in Turkey’s western province of İzmir on May 20
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai coronavirus outbreak: 3rd doctor dies of COVID-19, wife claims it took 5 hours to get a bed for her sick husband

OpIndia Staff -
As per the account of the wife of the deceased doctor, the couple struggled from 3-8 PM to get him admitted
Read more

Recently Popular

Government and Policy

Uttar Pradesh government takes control of Shia and Sunni Waqf Boards in the state: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
UP Minister for Minority Affairs Mohsin Raza said that CEOs will be appointed by the government to look after work of the 2 waqf boards.
Read more
News Reports

India-Nepal border: Communist group tries to march to Lipulekh to plant a Nepali flag, stopped by Nepali villagers

OpIndia Staff -
A couple of days back, Nepali PM KP Oli had launched an offensive against India and laid claims to Indian territories of areas of Lipulekh and Kalapani
Read more
News Reports

Delhi government ad on civil defence recruitment refers to Sikkim as an independent country

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi government in its ad to recruit nearly 200 volunteers referred the state of Sikkim to be a separate entity and placed alongside sovereign nations like Bhutan and Nepal.
Read more
News Reports

Round 2: Leftists and Naxal sympathisers start casting doubts on the excavation at Ram Janmabhoomi temple site, call it “of little use”

OpIndia Staff -
A day after various remains of a temple was unearthed from Ram Mandir site at Ayodhya, Nandini Sundar a known Naxal sympathiser, took to Twitter to peddle a new narrative to discredit the findings.
Read more
Media

For Rajdeep Sardesai, Congress calling Yogi Adityanath ‘Ajay Bisht’ is fine, but he sees red when Sonia is called Antonia Maino

OpIndia Staff -
'Journalist' Rajdeep Sardesai has time and again proved how loyal he is to the Congress party and to the first family of the party.
Read more

Connect with us

227,720FansLike
347,176FollowersFollow
241,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com