An FIR has been registered against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj for allegedly praying in a Shani temple violating the lockdown in Asola area in New Delhi. Commissioner of Police, Atul Thakur said that preliminary enquiry revealed that Chief pujari Daati Maharaj along with some more people had performed the pooja at the temple at 7:30 pm on Friday evening flouting social distancing norms.

Thakur added, “It had come to notice that some photographs of a ceremony at Shani Dham Temple were being circulated on Social media wherein the social distancing norms were not being followed and a religious congregation was organised in contravention of the lock down guidelines.”

Daati Maharaj cutting cake

On Saturday, videos and photos of the religious ceremony held at the temple went viral on social media, after which the police launched a probe. The videos show men and women offering prayers, singing in the temple, and the Maharaj was also seen cutting a cake.

#Breaking | Controversial self-styled godman Daati Maharaj flouts lockdown norms by opening his ashram with a large gathering of his supporters.



Details by TIMES NOW’s Bhavatosh. pic.twitter.com/F7l2sjTb7O — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) May 23, 2020

Daati Maharaj and others present at the event have been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 34(acts by several in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian penal code and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.

The case was registered at Maidan Garhi police station on Tuesday and investigation is underway.