Saturday, May 2, 2020
Updated:

Gujarat: School reopens in Rajkot in violation of Coronavirus lockdown rules, probe ordered

Students studying at the Pardi Swami Vivekananda School at Rajkot in Gujarat were asked to attend classes by their teachers

OpIndia Staff

Rajkot: 100 students attend school, amidst Coronavirus lockdown
100 students attended school on Saturday (Photo Credits: ANI)
3

On Saturday, students studying at the Pardi Swami Vivekananda School at Rajkot in Gujarat were asked to attend classes by their teachers, in complete violation of the lockdown guidelines that were imposed in the wake of the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak.

Reportedly, 100 students attended school to take their test results, despite Rajkot being one of the containment zones in Gujarat. This has prompted the district administration to swing into action and initiate a probe into the matter.

It must be mentioned that the State Education Department had directed all schools, colleges, and educational institutions to shut operations during the pandemic. As of May 2, Gujarat has reported 4,721 cases and 214 deaths due to the Chinese virus.

Anil Ranavasiya, District, Development Officer informed that schools were asked to prepare question papers and allow students to take exams at their homes. Moreover, school authorities were told to send test results to the respective houses of children.

While assuring of strict action in case of violation, he added, “It is also possible that there was miscommunication or misinterpretation of the order. These things will only be clear after the inquiry.

5-year-old complained to police on tuition Classes

Agitated for being forced to attend tuition classes amid lockdown, a 5-year-old toddler in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, took the police to his tuition teacher’s house. In a video that went viral, it can be seen that as the woman tutor opened the door, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Batala) Gurdip Singh interrogated the lady teacher.

The shocked teacher denied having taken classes but the child pointed out to the policeman that three kids came for tuition classes. “Who gave you permission for teaching children?” the DSP further asked her. Once the boy blurted out the information, Singh admonished the tutor for taking classes during the lockdown. The DSP said that they had been asking people not to move out of their houses and scolded her for conducting classes.

