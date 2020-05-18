A day prior to Mother’s day which was celebrated worldwide on May 10, the Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix had urged people to virtually adopt a cow for Mother’s day. LA Animal Save and Farm Sanctuary had on Mothers Day shared an appeal made by the Gladiator actor in which he asks his fans to sponsor bovines by donating $35 or more, at the LA Animal Save and Farm Sanctuary where Liberty and baby currently live. This would which would be helpful in the upkeeps of the bovines at the sanctuary.

Did you know you can adopt a cow for your mom on #MothersDay?



These virtual adoptions help us fund lifelong care for these animals & our work to end farm animal cruelty. Help us honor the bond between a mother & her kids—no matter the species. https://t.co/DtZqraEiDO — Farm Sanctuary (@FarmSanctuary) May 10, 2020

Pertinently, the Vedic Scriptures refer to the cow as our mother. Millions of Hindus revere and worship cows. Hinduism is a religion that raises the status of Mother to the level of Goddess. Therefore, the cow is considered a sacred animal, as it provides us life sustaining milk. The cow is seen as a maternal figure and a symbol of the divine bounty of earth.

Joaquin Phoenix rescues a cow and her baby calf from a slaughterhouse

Joaquin Phoenix is himself a Vegan and has professed great love for cows. The Hollywood actor had rescued a cow called Liberty and her calf named Indigo from a slaughterhouse in Pico Rivera, Los Angeles. The actor then took them to the LA Animal Save and Farm Sanctuary at Acton in California. Phoenix has now asked his supporters to celebrate Liberty’s first Mother’s Day at the sanctuary by donating generously.

Phoenix and his fiancee Rooney Mara had adopted the cow and its calf and named them Liberty and Indigo respectively, two days after winning the Oscars for his movie Joker. Partnering with Farm Sanctuary, the actor couple visited a slaughterhouse in Pico Rivera, LA with members of the organisation two days after the Oscars and after having a discussion with Anthony Di Maria, the CEO of Manning Beef, the actor rescued the mother cow and her calf and got the bovines transported to another facility owned by Farm Sanctuary.