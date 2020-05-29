Just weeks after the brutal lynching of two Hindu Sadhus in Palghar, Maharashtra, another shocking incident of attack against Sadhus has been reported in the same district where three unidentified assailants attacked two priests and looted a temple at Balivali.

According to the reports, the horrific attack took place at around 12.30 am on Thursday when three armed men barged into Jagrut Mahadev Mandir and Ashram at Balivali in Vasai taluka.

The police officials also said that three assailants attacked the temple’s head priest Sankaranand Saraswati and his assistant. The attackers then ran away with valuables worth Rs 6,800.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The police added that the two priests received minor injuries and somehow managed to free themselves from the clutches of the assailants. The main priest also locked himself in one of the rooms of the ashram, while his assistant ran out of the premises, the official said.

An FIR has been registered under IPC section 394 (causing hurt while committing robbery) and other relevant provisions, the SHO of the Virar police station said.

The attack on the priests in Palghar comes on the backdrop of the brutal lynching of two Hindu sadhus and their driver by a murderous mob in village Gadchinchale of Palghar district on April 16.

Palghar Mob Lynching incident

On 16th April 2020, two Sadhus associated with the Juna Akhara, 70-year-old Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj, and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj along with their driver 30-year-old Nilesh Telgadewere were on their way from Mumbai to Gujarat to give Samadhi to another Sadhu.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

At Gadakchinchale village, a wild and frenzied crowd of over more than 100 people attacked them. The police had initially claimed that the mob had thought the Sadhus were ‘thieves’.

But later videos had emerged which completely debunked the claim of police, as it was seen that the sadhus were in the custody of the police, but the police personnel handed them over to the mob. The mob had then proceeded them to beat them to death in front of the policemen.

Later, it was also revealed that the killing of the Sadhus was intentional and it was done due to political reasons and it was also suspected that Christian missionaries backed by NCP, left parties were behind the lynching of two Hindu Sadhus.

Two Sadhus killed in Nanded, Maharashtra

Just a few days back, two Hindu Sadhus were mysteriously found dead in Nanded, Maharashtra. The bodies of the Sadhus were found in their ashram in Maharashtra’s Nanded late on the night of 23 May.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The deceased sadhus have been identified as Balbrahmachari Shivacharya Maharaj guru, and Bhagwan Shinde, a disciple of Sadhu Shivacharya Maharaj.