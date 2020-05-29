Friday, May 29, 2020
Home News Reports Maharashtra: A month after the brutal lynching of Hindu Sadhus, temple looted and priests...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: A month after the brutal lynching of Hindu Sadhus, temple looted and priests attacked in Palghar

Armed men reportedly barged into Jagrut Mahadev Mandir and Ashram at Balivali in Vasai taluka. The temple's head priest and his assistant were attacked and valuables worth Rs 6800 were looted.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Weeks after lynching and murder of Hindu Sadhus, another temple looted, priest and assistant attacked in same district
Temple looted in Palghar Representational Image/ Image Source: Amar Ujala
11

Just weeks after the brutal lynching of two Hindu Sadhus in Palghar, Maharashtra, another shocking incident of attack against Sadhus has been reported in the same district where three unidentified assailants attacked two priests and looted a temple at Balivali.

According to the reports, the horrific attack took place at around 12.30 am on Thursday when three armed men barged into Jagrut Mahadev Mandir and Ashram at Balivali in Vasai taluka.

The police officials also said that three assailants attacked the temple’s head priest Sankaranand Saraswati and his assistant. The attackers then ran away with valuables worth Rs 6,800.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The police added that the two priests received minor injuries and somehow managed to free themselves from the clutches of the assailants. The main priest also locked himself in one of the rooms of the ashram, while his assistant ran out of the premises, the official said.

An FIR has been registered under IPC section 394 (causing hurt while committing robbery) and other relevant provisions, the SHO of the Virar police station said. 

The attack on the priests in Palghar comes on the backdrop of the brutal lynching of two Hindu sadhus and their driver by a murderous mob in village Gadchinchale of Palghar district on April 16.

Palghar Mob Lynching incident

On 16th April 2020, two Sadhus associated with the Juna Akhara, 70-year-old Kalpavrishka Giri Maharaj, and 35-year-old Sushil Giri Maharaj along with their driver 30-year-old Nilesh Telgadewere were on their way from Mumbai to Gujarat to give Samadhi to another Sadhu.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

At Gadakchinchale village, a wild and frenzied crowd of over more than 100 people attacked them. The police had initially claimed that the mob had thought the Sadhus were ‘thieves’.

But later videos had emerged which completely debunked the claim of police, as it was seen that the sadhus were in the custody of the police, but the police personnel handed them over to the mob. The mob had then proceeded them to beat them to death in front of the policemen.

Later, it was also revealed that the killing of the Sadhus was intentional and it was done due to political reasons and it was also suspected that Christian missionaries backed by NCP, left parties were behind the lynching of two Hindu Sadhus.

Two Sadhus killed in Nanded, Maharashtra

Just a few days back, two Hindu Sadhus were mysteriously found dead in Nanded, Maharashtra. The bodies of the Sadhus were found in their ashram in Maharashtra’s Nanded late on the night of 23 May.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The deceased sadhus have been identified as Balbrahmachari Shivacharya Maharaj guru, and Bhagwan Shinde, a disciple of Sadhu Shivacharya Maharaj.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsPalghar Sadhu murder, Palghar Sadhu lynching, Palghar temple attack

Latest News

News Reports

Maharashtra: A month after the brutal lynching of Hindu Sadhus, temple looted and priests attacked in Palghar

OpIndia Staff -
The police officials also said that three assailants attacked the temple's head priest Sankaranand Saraswati and his assistant. The attackers then ran away with valuables worth Rs 6,800.
Read more
News Reports

Nagpada police station Senior PI Shalini Sharma transferred as Uddhav Thackeray bows to pressure from Abu Azmi

OpIndia Staff -
"Yeh aurat kehti hain aapne police par ilzaam lagaya hain mein aapse baat nahi karegi, uske baap ke baap ke baap ko bhi baat karni padegi”, Abu Azmi was seen shouting to hundreds of his supporters outside Nagpada station.
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd Case: Here is how a case of police brutality against a black man stirred riots in Minneapolis, protests in New York

OpIndia Staff -
On May 25, a 46-year-old 'black' man, George Floyd was reportedly murdered by a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on the former's neck for 7 long minutes until his body became unresponsive.
Read more
News Reports

Facing bed shortages, coronavirus patients are made to share beds, sleep on floors in govt hospitals of Mumbai: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
A report in The Guardian says that patients in Mumbai Sion hospital are being made to share beds, even stretchers. Videos of patients lying on the same bed had gone viral earlier in May.
Read more
News Reports

Waqar Younis says some ‘Allah ka banda’ hacked his Twitter account and ‘liked’ porn video, quits social media in disgust

OpIndia Staff -
Waqar Younis has released a video claiming that some 'Allah ka banda' hacked into his Twitter profile and 'liked' the porn video.
Read more
News Reports

TOI publishes fake news about ‘Maharashtra model’ receiving national praise, twice: Read details here

OpIndia Staff -
In April, TOI had used a press briefing from Uddhav Thackeray's office to claim that the IMCT team visiting Mumbai had praised the 'Worli-Koliwada Model'. It was also endorsed by Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

ISKCON files complaint against comedian Surleen Kaur and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd for a video where ISKCON devotees were called ‘harami porn-waley’

OpIndia Staff -
Surleen Kaur had said in the video published by Shemaroo ‘no doubt we are from ISKCON, but from inside we are all harami porn lovers’.
Read more
Social Media

Zaira Wasim, who had left acting for Islam, now quotes the Quran to insinuate that locust infestation in Rajasthan is ‘Allah’s wrath’

OpIndia Staff -
Several areas in Eastern Africa, Pakistan, and India have seen attacks by massive swarms of locusts recently. However, it is not understood why the former actress is insinuating these locust attacks as some sort of Islamic curse upon a specific group of people whom she refers to as 'arrogant'.
Read more
News Reports

‘Pakistan is ours and we are Pakistanis’: FIR registered against two AMU students Rasool and Arfat for their anti-India posts on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Aligarh police have registered a case under sections 153-A, 153-B, Information Technology Amendment Act 2008 and 66-D against the two AMU students.
Read more
News Reports

Google deletes nearly 7 million negative reviews from Play Store in a week to improve the rating of TikTok

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, TikTok had 27 million reviews and its rating was 1.3, but now it has 20 million reviews and rating gone up to 4.4
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Journalist Rana Ayyub lies, shares a video on Instagram to claim a passenger on-board Shramik train had died of hunger

OpIndia Staff -
The Railways sources have clarified that the woman was suffering from a prolonged illness
Read more

Connect with us

228,472FansLike
353,812FollowersFollow
243,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com