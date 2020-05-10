Sunday, May 10, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi Police issues notice to Delhi Minorities Commission chief Zafarul Islam, asks him to...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi Police issues notice to Delhi Minorities Commission chief Zafarul Islam, asks him to submit laptop or mobile used for seditious Facebook post

Zafarul Islam had clarified earlier that he stood by his incendiary comments, contrary to the erroneous reports on social media about his apology.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Zafarul Islam to submit phone before May 12, directs Delhi Police
Delhi Police (left), Zafarul Islam (right)
2

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has issued notice to Zafarul Islam, the Chairman of the Delhi Minority Commission, asking him to furnish his phone/laptop by May 12 over his controversial Facebook post. Islam is currently facing sedition charges for his provocative comments threatening Hindus saying that they will face an ‘avalanche’ if Indian Muslims complaint to their friends in Arab world.

The Delhi had reportedly booked Zafarul Islam for sedition (IPC Section 124A) and promoting religious animosity (IPC Section 153A) on April 30. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Zafarul, following a complaint by a Delhi resident.

Several Muslim leaders have come to his rescue by accusing the Delhi police of assuming a “biased role.” A statement by them read, “This kind of action during the lockdown, exactly before iftar time, against the head of a quasi-judicial institution, gives an idea about the level to which the police can stoop.”

Contentious comments by Zafarul Islam

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In his Facebook post, Zafarul Islam has thanked Kuwait for “standing with the Indian Muslims” and attacked Hindus by referring to them as “Hindutva bigots”, who according to him miscalculated the reaction of the Arab world about the “persecution of Muslims in India”. “Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynchings and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face avalanche,” he added.

Refuses to apologise

Zafarul Islam had clarified earlier that he stood by his incendiary comments, contrary to the erroneous reports on social media about his apology. The Chairman of the Delhi Minority Commission said that he had apologised for the tweet only because the timing of the tweet was incorrect, given that there is a pandemic underway but he does not see anything wrong with the comments themselves.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termszafarul islam, zafarul islam delhi police

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi Police issues notice to Delhi Minorities Commission chief Zafarul Islam, asks him to submit laptop or mobile used for seditious Facebook post

OpIndia Staff -
Several Muslim leaders have come to the rescue of Zafarul Islam by accusing the Delhi police of assuming a "biased role.
Read more
News Reports

Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin leads slain terrorist Riyaz Naikoo’s condolence meet in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, admits Indian security forces eliminated 80 terrorists this year

OpIndia Staff -
Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin addressed a condolence meet of terrorist Riyaz Naikoo who was eliminated by Indian Forces last week.
Read more
News Reports

Javed Miandad to collect funds in his bank account to pay off loans taken by Pakistan, because lenders may take away ‘atom bomb’ otherwise

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, Javed Miandad appeals to every Pakistani, including those residing abroad or the corrupt Pakistanis who have ‘looted’ the nation, to donate generously to his campaign.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus lockdown: 5 killed, 11 injured after truck laden with mangoes carrying labourers from Hyderabad to UP overturns

OpIndia Staff -
5 people have lost their lives while 11 have been injured after a truck laden with mangoes carrying labourers from Telangana's Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh overturned near Patha village in Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh
Read more
News Reports

Punjab Police exposes Pakistan sponsored narco-terrorism network in the country, ‘big fish’ in ISI’s drug smuggling chain arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab police arrested Ranjeet Singh alias Rana alias Cheeta, who is said to be a 'big fish' in the ISI controlled drug smuggling network
Read more
News Reports

Four ‘high-value’ Naxal terrorists killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh, AK-47, SLR rifle and 12-bore guns recovered, a police officer martyred

OpIndia Staff -
Four Naxal terrorists carrying heavy bounties on their heads killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh, one Sub-inspector also died
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

On the day PM Modi holds a meeting of NDMA with Amit Shah present, rumours of Shah’s ill health peddled by vested interests

OpIndia Staff -
The allegations that Amit Shah is unwell and he is missing from action are not true, vested interests spreading baseless rumours
Read more
Social Media

‘COVID, cancer or both’: Another ‘journalist’ previously associated with TOI, DNA found wishing death upon the Home Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier an NRI 'journalist' had wished death upon HM Amit Shah by stating that his lipoma surgery transformed into a “full-blower cancer"
Read more
Social Media

AAP cheerleader and NRI ‘Journalist’ of US-based news portal wishes cancer and death upon Home Minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Spewing her inner vitriol against the Home Minister, Nadar said that his death that ought to be "celebrated in the larger interest of humanity."
Read more
News Reports

Parents of Class 12 boy who committed suicide over unsubstantiated rape allegations file complaint: Read full details

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed in the suicide case of -Manav Singh who took his life after being accused of sexual abuse on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Union Govt asked Twitter to take down a tweet by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya? Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Tejasvi Surya has, of late, has been suffering the brunt of a targeted campaign against him.
Read more

Connect with us

224,188FansLike
323,628FollowersFollow
231,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com