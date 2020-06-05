Friday, June 5, 2020
Updated:

From December 2019 to Delhi riots 2020: Here is how Islamist mobs tampered with CCTV cameras to avoid detection as they went on rampage

The Delhi police have made multiple arrests and filed many charge sheets pertaining to the incident that rocked the national capital in February, and in every charge-sheet, the Delhi police mention how these Islamists had destroyed CCTV cameras to avoid detection.

OpIndia Staff

Rioters break CCTV cameras minutes before attacking Delhi Police, (courtesy: Twitter)
217

Delhi witnessed multiple waves of bloodshed, property destruction, rioting and arson during the anti-Hindu riots carried out by Islamist mobs in February this year. Since then, Delhi police have been in a relentless pursuit to arrest the perpetrators behind the anti-Hindu riots that engulfed the streets of Delhi and resulted in deaths of around 53 persons with more than 250 people sustaining injuries in the violence. The Delhi police have made multiple arrests and filed many chargesheet pertaining to the anti-Hindu riots that rocked the national capital. During the investigation, it has has been revealed how these Islamist’s have followed a similar modus operandi and destroyed CCTV cameras before every incident to avoid detection.

Fresh charge sheet against 12 in Delhi anti-Hindu riots

On June 4 (Thursday), The Delhi police filed its latest charge-sheet pertaining to the Delhi riots which took place in February 2020. The Delhi police have arrested 12 people in connection to the murder of 20-year old Dilbar Singh Negi, who was burnt alive allegedly by the Islamist rioters. The Delhi Police said that one of the properties burnt by the Muslim mob was a shop named Anil Sweets from where the police had recovered the charred body of Negi on February 26. Negi had visited the godown of the shop for having food and taking rest, the charge-sheet said.

Delhi police confirmed Muslim rioters destroyed mostly all the CCTV cameras in and around the area

The Delhi Police have confirmed in the charge-sheet that the radical Muslim rioters had destroyed mostly all the CCTV cameras in and around the area from where the police had recovered the charred body of Negi. The Police said that they had made these arrests on the basis of statements of the eye-witnesses and technical evidence. The Police managed to only recover a few CCTV footages as most of the cameras were destroyed by the rioters to avoid detection.

CCTV cameras in Tahir Hussain’s house deliberately switched off to hide activities

Similarly, Delhi Police on June 2 (Tuesday), filed a charge-sheet at the Karkardooma Court in Delhi related to the involvement of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain with the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi. In the charge-sheet, the Police said that no CCTV footage was recovered from the cameras installed near the residence of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain. It was allegedly a deliberate attempt to hide his activities prior to and during the violence, read the charge-sheet.

According to the 1,030-page charge-sheet, several CCTV cameras were installed at Hussain’s house and office and four DVRs were also recovered from his residence. All were submitted to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) but it says no recording from February 23 till February 28 could be retrieved, indicating either the CCTV was switched off or they were not in working condition. “There is no recording of persons visiting his office or house during the riots as if he didn’t want the events to be recorded,” the charge-sheet said.

Video emerged where Islamist mob were seen breaking CCTV cameras minutes before attacking the Delhi Police

Moreover, in March 2020, videos had emerged where Islamist rioters in Chand Bagh and Jafrabad areas in North-east Delhi were seen breaking all the CCTV cameras in the area because they obviously wanted to conceal their identity. The rioters broke the camera reportedly minutes before they attacked the Delhi police. In that incident, DCP Amit Sharma was badly injured by the rioters and constable Ratan Lal was killed by the rioters as he tried to save IPS Sharma.

Anti-Hindu riots in Delhi

On the day of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India, the national capital had witnessed unprecedented violence. A Delhi police constable has lost his life in the riots that have ensued in the national capital in wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Another DCP has been injured during clashes in Delhi’s Gokulpuri.

The anti-CAA riots turned communal in Delhi resulting in severe violence on the streets of  Delhi. The anti-Hindu riots that engulfed the streets of Delhi have resulted in deaths of around 53 persons and more than 250 people sustained injuries in the violence. An IB official, Ankit Sharma, was brutally murdered and his dead body was thrown in a drain.

A pattern emerges

Even during the earlier bout of violence that had broken out in the country in December, where violent mobs had gone on a rampage in the name of protesting against the CAA and NRC, several videos and images had surfaced where Islamists mobs were seen trying to break the CCTV cameras in a bid to avoid detection. Videos of CCTV footage had emerged from Mangaluru where it can be seen that the rioters adjusted various CCTV cameras in the region to prevent them from recording their hooliganism on the 19th of December 2019.

One could see masked rioters adjusting cameras in a neighbourhood of Mangaluru. However, rioters missed adjusting one of the cameras in the region that captured their nefarious designs.

