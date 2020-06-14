The attempt by Antifa to create autonomous zones in the United States has unleashed a spate of anarchy across the country. Many left-leaning organizations have taken control of the protests to spread their agenda in the background of ongoing #BlackLivesMatter protests in America and other nations after the killing of George Floyd.

Statues across countries are being demolished, riots are taking place in many locations and anti-social elements are looting high-end stores and grocery shops while using the protests as cover.

Police dismantle an Antifa “autonomous zone” in Asheville, NC. Not today, stalin. pic.twitter.com/xWeepUDxkp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 13, 2020

Autonomous zone of Asheville demolished

Recently, videos appeared on Twitter from different accounts that showed how the police demolished the autonomous zone of Antifa in Asheville, North Carolina. They took stern action before Antifa could take complete control of the particular zone. As soon as the police came to know about the creation of an autonomous zone, they reached the scene and dismantled everything in minutes.

“Autonomous zone” being set up in Asheville, N.C. pic.twitter.com/0H7JWo3ScW — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 13, 2020

However, it is not an isolated incident. Protesters are taking over public places in many cities of the US and putting up tents over one demand or the other. The first one to come up was in Seattle that called itself the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ). Soon after it came into existence, it was taken over by a ‘warlord’.

Meanwhile, the protesters of CHAZ have been making attempts to grow their own food but their obvious lack of expertise in farming has ended up making them a laughing stock.

What is an autonomous zone?

In simple terms, an autonomous zone or Permanent Autonomous Zone (PAZ) is an area in a country where people do not follow the law of the land. Any establishment government or a religious body does not govern them. Most of the governments do not recognize these autonomous zones either. Antifa, that is a leftist extremist organisation, is trying to create autonomous zones across the United States.

There is a striking similarity between how Antifa is behaving in the US and how protesters organized large scale anti-CAA-NRC protests in India. There is an Indian Chapter of Antifa as well, but it was not pro-active during the anti-CAA protests. However, in the last few months, the organisation has started spreading hate-filled comments about India on Social media.