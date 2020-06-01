Advertisements
Monday, June 1, 2020
Home News Reports ‘Looting’ for justice: See how US ‘protestors’ are busy looting stores amidst violent ‘resistance’...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Looting’ for justice: See how US ‘protestors’ are busy looting stores amidst violent ‘resistance’ after the George Floyd killing

Even cargo trucks containing online order packages were not spared. In a video, looters were seen rampaging an Amazon delivery truck in Santa Monica, California.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
US 'protestors' resort to looting in the name of justice for George Floyd
Women looting a Victoria's Secret store in San Francisco, California , image via San Francisco Chronicle
203

Violent protests and rampage had gripped several cities in the United States of America after the death of a black person George Floyd due to police brutality sparked outrage in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

However, the ‘protests’ have now evolved into large-scale looting, mayhem and rampant crimes.

Videos of rioters looting the showrooms of luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and others have been doing rounds on social media. In the viral social media videos, it was seen that looters and vandals, under the garb of protests, have been attacking stores in several cities and looting the items, fleeing to their cars with the expensive goods.

More videos of rampant loot and crimes are now doing rounds on social media. It is disturbing that the protests, which started over demands to get justice for an unfortunate victim of police brutality, have now morphed into rampant anarchy, and robbery.

In Rochester, New York, protestors were seen looting a store and fleeing with stacks of Nike shoes.

The videos shows that people are not just looting from the store, but also from each other. Seemingly well-to-do persons are seen parking their cars and rushing to loot the stores.

In NYC, a Lululemon store was vandalised by the so-called protestors where they just broke the glass, and proceeded to loot the store.

Another store of the luxury watch brant Rolex was also looted in Manhattan, NYC.

Amazon Truck looted

Even cargo trucks containing online order packages were not spared. In a video, looters were seen rampaging an Amazon delivery truck in Santa Monica, California.

Looters ‘looting’ each other

In another video shared by Norbert Elkes, looters were seen brutally attacking other looters to grab the goods.

Pooping, looting, burning for ‘justice’

Utter lawlessness and rampant violence have been spreading in several US states. While US President Trump has called for strict control of riots and violence, the condition seems to be worsening day by day.

In Salt Lake City, Utah, a white woman was seen squatting on top of an overturned police vehicle and defecating while onlookers cheered around her. While the video went instantly viral, the hashtag #Poopingforjustice started trending.

‘Protestors’ have also set several private and government vehicles, properties and even a police precinct on fire in the USA. On May 29, the 3rd police precinct in Minneapolis and several shops were set on fire by rioters.

Advertisements

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsUSA protests looting, Pooping police car, Minneapolis violence

Latest News

News Reports

‘If we open borders, people from other states will come for free treatment,’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to keep borders sealed for one more...

OpIndia Staff -
Lamenting about the long queues of patients in Delhi hospitals, Arvind Kejriwal had earlier claimed that 'outsiders' came to Delhi for free treatment worth in lakhs
Read more
News Reports

NGO, Islamic scholars initiate campaign to end Saudi Arabia’s control over mosques at Mecca and Medina

OpIndia Staff -
The organisation was established with the objective of preventing the politicisation of Islamic pilgrimages, ensuring proper management of the mosques at Mecca and Medina
Read more
News Reports

‘Looting’ for justice: See how US ‘protestors’ are busy looting stores amidst violent ‘resistance’ after the George Floyd killing

OpIndia Staff -
Protestors in USA have been vandalising and looting stores of luxury brands during the recent violence, sparked after the death of a black man due to police brutality.
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd Killing: Communists in America burn down homeless man’s only possessions. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Even as the rioting and violence continues across America following the killing of African-American man George Floyd, the communists and far-left rioters associated with ANTIFA set fire to a homeless man's possession.
Read more
News Reports

US protests: President Trump was escorted to the bunker while rioters raged near the White House on Friday, say reports

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, Donald Trump had praised the Secret Service for their professionalism and or stopping rogue protesters.
Read more
News Reports

It is not in my hands anymore, you can sleep with coronavirus now, make it your pillow: Mamata Banerjee

OpIndia Staff -
“It is not in my hands any more. Now I have nothing to do. You can sleep with corona by your side. Make it your pillow. I am sorry,” said Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hacker group ‘Anonymous’ declares war on Minneapolis police force after George Floyd killing, demands criminal charges against all cops involved in the incident

OpIndia Staff -
Anonymous said it does not trust the Minneapolis Police Department to "carry out justice" and warned the force to "expect" them
Read more
Social Media

Actors Arshad Warsi, Milind Soman get attacked by Islamists and Pakistanis for urging people to boycott Chinese products amid Ladakh standoff

OpIndia Staff -
Following education reformer Sonam Wangchuk's call to boycott Chinese products amid Ladakh standoff, many celebrities have come forward to urge people to boycott Chinese products
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd protests: Nike, Louis Vuitton, Macy’s, Adidas stores vandalised and looted by rioters in the US

OpIndia Staff -
The 'protests' against George Floyd killing have now escalated into large-scale riots, vandalism and looting of luxury stores
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd killing: Rioter chants ‘La Ilaha Illalaha’ while ‘protesting’ in America

OpIndia Staff -
One protester in George Floyd killing protests was heard chanting the Islamic prayer claiming that Allah is the only god
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Advertisements

Connect with us

229,099FansLike
358,019FollowersFollow
244,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com