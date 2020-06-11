Thursday, June 11, 2020
Home Opinions Columbus statues demolished in America: Was he different from Babur or Ghazni?
Editor's picksOpinions
Updated:

Columbus statues demolished in America: Was he different from Babur or Ghazni?

For a while now, Indian liberals have been urging Indians to learn from the Black Lives Matter movement. I agree. Let us press Indian liberals to clarify the underlying principle. How was Columbus different from Babur or Ghazni?

Abhishek Banerjee

Also Read

Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  
How is Christopher Columbus any different from Babur?
6

An invader comes to plunder a country. Then, settlers come along. They carry out bloody atrocities on the people who are already there. They impose their rule, their culture and their religion.

Sound familiar?

Below is a statue of Christopher Columbus in Boston, now destroyed by liberal protesters, apparently sympathizers of the Black Lives Matter movement. This is happening all over America right now.

Christopher Columbus statue toppled in Minnesota

And here, from Ayodhya in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, is the famous image from Dec 6, 1992. The demolition of Babri Masjid by karsevaks.

Babri mosque demolished

However, we know that the world reaction to these two events has been vastly different. In the case of Columbus statues, the reactions have ranged from benign neglect to silent support to active praise. In the case of Babri Masjid, there was near universal condemnation.

Why? Personally, I don’t take a position in either case. I would just like the well informed global elite to clarify the moral principle here.

Christopher Columbus came to America in 1492. Babur arrived in India around 1526. If Columbus is a villain, why is Babur a hero?

The parallels are obvious. Columbus was the first of the European invaders who massacred the Native Americans and plundered them. Around the year 1000 CE, Arab and Turkic invaders did much the same to India. Most famously Mahmud Ghazni and his plunder of Somnath Temple. During these invasions, Indian Hindus were massacred in large numbers.

Soon after the raiding and the pillaging, there came the settlers. The dynasties of the Delhi Sultanate and a few centuries later, the Mughals. In America, the European settlers arrived in ships around the year 1620. They set up their colonies along the east coast of what is now the United States.

Both Arab / Turkic settlers in India and European settlers in America were constantly at war with the original inhabitants. The American settlers pushed westward to gradually occupy the continent. In India, the settlers pushed towards the south and the east of the subcontinent. For both groups, this was a long and bloody process, stretched out over centuries.

No difference there.

And just as there were times of war, there were times of peace. The European settlers signed numerous treaties with Native American chiefs, allowing them to control large parcels of land, known as ‘reservations.’ Here is what the continental US really looks like, if you draw all the Native American nations separately.

Native American ‘reservations’ in US

Just like that, the Muslim empires in India have a complicated history. Many Hindu chieftains signed treaties and kept their sovereignty over certain tracts of land. This is how virtually *all* empires work. From Alexander’s empire to the Mughal empire, the British empire or even the Nazi empire. Or even the Soviet empire. No empire is absolute. Everyone has a number of vassal states who enjoy some form of independence.

What about the excuse of Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb? Our history textbooks tell this heartwarming story of Hindus and Muslims lived in mutual harmony in the medieval times. It’s probably true at the level of some individuals living closely together in one place such as a a village. It happened in America too. In fact, Native Americans welcomed the settlers and showed them how to survive in the New World. After a particularly successful harvest season, the settlers invited their Native American hosts to share in a great celebration. This was the first Thanksgiving. It’s a wonderful American tradition that is still thriving today.

But just because everyone in America loves Thanksgiving and just because everyone loves Sufi music, doesn’t mean that the broad contours of history are any different. The Native Americans were the oppressed and the European settlers were the oppressors. This is not hard to make out. Similarly, it is Hindus who paid Jaziya tax. Hindu temples were broken and plundered. It is not hard to see who is the victim here.

Finally, what of the argument that the Mughals and their descendants became fully “Indian”? Well, of course they did. The European settlers fought a bloody war of independence against Britain, following which they embraced a fully American identity. Their descendants today are 100% American, just as the descendants of Mughals are 100% Indian. Nobody can question that.

But that does not mean we have to reject the obvious history of which class was ruling and which class was subjugated. It is entirely possible to acknowledge the wrongs of history without being prejudiced or hateful against anyone today on the basis of race or religion.

The only difference I see is that American liberals are extremely sensitive to the wrongs of history, while Indian liberals want to suppress the wrongs of history. In the US, someone speaking up for the rights of Native Americans would never be vilified by the left. In India, anyone talking about Hindus becomes a target for the left and its global network.

This is true not just of America, but of many other countries. In New Zealand (another global liberal darling), white school kids are taught to embrace dances and other art forms of the native Maori people. But in India, liberalism is all about attacking “Bharat Mata ki jai” or “Vande Mataram” or someone for wearing a Hanuman shirt.

The stated objective of Indian liberalism is to curb Hindu expression, to further marginalize the historically marginalized Hindu people! To snatch away even more land from Indian Hindus than has been snatched already!

For a while now, Indian liberals have been urging Indians to learn from the Black Lives Matter movement. I agree. Let us press Indian liberals to clarify the underlying principle. How was Columbus different from Babur or Ghazni?

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  
Searched termscolumbus statue toppled america, columbus statue beheaded america

Trending now

Opinions

Columbus statues demolished in America: Was he different from Babur or Ghazni?

Abhishek Banerjee -
In the case of Columbus statues, the reactions have ranged from benign neglect to silent support to active praise. In the case of Babri Masjid, there was near universal condemnation.
Read more
News Reports

Historian Ram Guha gets history wrong while drawing up comparison between Gujarat and Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Ramchandra Guha, who now seems to have developed complicated relationship with history, today took to Twitter to claim Philip Spratt in 1939 had written that Gujarat, though economically advanced is backward culturally and Bengal while being economically backward, has been culturally advanced.
Read more

Shocking visuals emerge from Delhi’s LNJP hospital: Dead bodies lying unattended, naked corpse left on the floor

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The India TV report claimed that most of the patients did not have any saline drips and in most of the wards, no healthcare staff was seen attending the patients.

Actor Anupam Kher calls out the toxicity and abuse on social media, ‘Is abuse cool?’ he questions

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Actor Anupam Kher shared his concerns about increasing hate and indecency on social media platforms.

INC Madhya Pradesh fake tweet gets ‘Antonio Maino’ trended, netizens question is this the ‘women empowerment’ Rahul Gandhi talks about

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
On Thursday, MP Congress tweeted how under the BJP-led government, women 'have to sell alcohol' which is very shameful.

The Wire conveniently ignores facts and misinterprets statements to cast aspersions on Indian Railways’ Shramik Special trains effort

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
With the Shramik trains ferrying lakhs of migrants home, the Left ecosystem activated its propaganda channels to cast aspersions on the operation.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistan: Blackout in Karachi triggers ‘Indian planes coming’ fear, residents confuse PAF planes as Indian fighter jets

OpIndia Staff -
According to the local residents of Karachi, the city was put under 'blackout' after rumours of Indian Air Force fighter jets went close to Karachi and other parts of Sindh.
Read more
Social Media

Did Pakistan shoot down its own F-16 aircraft amid blackout panic in Karachi: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users took to Twitter to claim that one PAF F-16 fighter aircraft had not returned to Masroor airbase after it was sent to Combat Air Patrolling mission to detect and push back Indian fighter jets.
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
Entertainment

They issued rape threats to me, my 73-year-old mother and my child: Ekta Kapoor says how fictional story cannot justify real life humiliation of...

OpIndia Staff -
Television queen Ekta Kapoor speaks to OpIndia on the recent controversy regarding Alt Balaji's show XXX2, the abuses and the online bullying.
Read more
News Reports

UP Police asks Cyber Cell to take necessary action against The Wire journalist Arfa Khanum after she was caught peddling fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Amroha Police calles out 'The Wire' journalist Arfa Khanum's lies after she alleged that a Dalit boy was killed for praying in a temple
Read more
News Reports

Who killed Swedish PM Olof Palme to be revealed soon: Could this signal fresh trouble for Gandhis in the Bofors case?

OpIndia Staff -
The prosecutors investigating the case have received a dossier from South Africa and the Swedes are set to present their findings on the Olaf Palme assassination and the Bofors scam connection could sound trouble for the Gandhi family
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

Columbus statues demolished in America: Was he different from Babur or Ghazni?

Abhishek Banerjee -
In the case of Columbus statues, the reactions have ranged from benign neglect to silent support to active praise. In the case of Babri Masjid, there was near universal condemnation.
Read more
News Reports

“Not time for conservative approach, time for bold decisions, investment”, PM Modi reiterates his dream for self-reliant India

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that India should convert the COVID-19 crisis into a turning point towards becoming self-sufficient
Read more
News Reports

On 73rd birthday of Lalu Prasad Yadav, JD(U) wishes him with a list of 73 properties acquired by him and his family using political...

OpIndia Staff -
JD(U) wishes Lalu Prasad Yadav on 73rd birthday in unique way, publishes list of 73 properties illegally acquired by him and family
Read more
News Reports

Population of the majestic Asiatic lions in Gir forest up by 29%, read how Gujarat forest carried out the census amid coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Population of Asiatic Lions in Gir Forest in Gujarat completed under Poonam Avlokan method amid coronavirus lockdown.
Read more
News Reports

Historian Ram Guha gets history wrong while drawing up comparison between Gujarat and Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Ramchandra Guha, who now seems to have developed complicated relationship with history, today took to Twitter to claim Philip Spratt in 1939 had written that Gujarat, though economically advanced is backward culturally and Bengal while being economically backward, has been culturally advanced.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru court denies bail to sedition accused Amulya Leona, says she will abscond and involve in offences that could affect peace

OpIndia Staff -
Leftist activist Amulya Leona Noronha, was arrested on the charges of sedition after raising slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' in a rally of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
Read more
News Reports

Rajya Sabha elections: Resort drama back in Rajasthan, Congress shifts its MLAs, alleges poaching attempts

OpIndia Staff -
This political development in Rajasthan comes at a time when Congress MLAs in Gujarat have been resigning from the party ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.
Read more
News Reports

Shocking visuals emerge from Delhi’s LNJP hospital: Dead bodies lying unattended, naked corpse left on the floor

OpIndia Staff -
The India TV report claimed that most of the patients did not have any saline drips and in most of the wards, no healthcare staff was seen attending the patients.
Read more
Social Media

Actor Anupam Kher calls out the toxicity and abuse on social media, ‘Is abuse cool?’ he questions

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Anupam Kher shared his concerns about increasing hate and indecency on social media platforms.
Read more
Social Media

INC Madhya Pradesh fake tweet gets ‘Antonio Maino’ trended, netizens question is this the ‘women empowerment’ Rahul Gandhi talks about

OpIndia Staff -
On Thursday, MP Congress tweeted how under the BJP-led government, women 'have to sell alcohol' which is very shameful.
Read more

Connect with us

230,411FansLike
370,483FollowersFollow
248,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com