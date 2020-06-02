Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistan: Communal tensions in Balochistan as a mob of 400 lynch a man to...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Pakistan: Communal tensions in Balochistan as a mob of 400 lynch a man to death, protests erupt across Quetta

"The provincial government has initiated an investigation and the injured would be transferred to Karachi for better treatment," Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal said on Twitter.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Protests erupt in Balochistan's Quetta after a man was lynched to death in Hazara Town area
Family members of the victim demanding justice in Quetta/ Image Source: Balochistan Express
9

Large scale protests and communal tension have erupted in Balochistan’s capital Quetta city after a mob of 400, most of them believed to be from Shia Hazara community, brutally lynched a Pashtun youth and severely injured his two friends.

According to the reports, a young man named Bilal Khan was lynched at a hair dresser’s shop in Hazara town area of Quetta on Friday night. Two other men, Nayaz and Khalil have been severely injured after a mob attacked the three in the city.

Reportedly, the horrific incident was filmed on mobile phones and the footage was shared on social media, triggering massive protest in the Baloch capital. Following the incident, the city of Quetta remains tense and partially shut down on Sunday.

The locals of the city alleged that the mob tortured three youths in the presence of police.

The video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, showed the three youths partially were naked and lying on the ground, attacked by the mob. The footage also showed that police rushing to the scene but deliberately chose to turn a blind eye while some accused escaped from the spot.

“All three boys were taken by the mob of around 400 people and were shifted to the shop of a hair-dresser where they were tortured, resulting in the death of Bilal and injuries to two others,” a police official said.

Protests against mob lynching of Pasthun youth

The gruesome incident has triggered tensions in Quetta and a large number of people, joined the family demanding the arrest of the culprits.

Reportedly, the protestors chanted slogans against the mob and marched on roads with the body of the deceased. The family, joined by a large of people gathered at the red zone of Quetta’s Zarghoon Road and staged a sit-in.

“We demand immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the murder of Khan and beating Khalil and Nayaz. The protest would continue till the arrest,” said Khan’s uncle while talking to media during the sit-in.

Meanwhile, the station house officer (SHO) of Brewery Road, a sub-inspector and three constables have been suspended for their failure to disperse the mob.

“The provincial government has initiated an investigation and the injured would be transferred to Karachi for better treatment,” Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal said on Twitter.

The Quetta police have arrested 12 people in connection with the lynching of Bilal Khan. Reportedly, the lynching incident is said to have occurred over a monetary dispute. However, others stated that the three youths, who belonged to the Pashtun community, had filmed some women of the Hazara community on their mobile phones, which led to the attack on them.

Html code here! Replace this with any non empty text and that's it.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsPakistan Pashtuns death, Balochistan mob lynchng, Pakistan news

Trending now

Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Did Antifa rioters break into a zoo and let loose giraffe, tiger and hippopotamus on the streets in America

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, images of hippopotamus and giraffe roaming on the streets went viral on social media with various claims that these animals were spotted in various parts of America after the violence over African American man George Floyd's killing.
Read more
Entertainment

After receiving flak for its Hinduphobic content, Zee5 Tamil suspends release of controversial web series ‘Godman’

OpIndia Staff -
In a statement released by Zee5, it said that they have decided to suspend the release of this show at this moment and claimed that the producers, show, ZEE5 had "no intent whatsoever of offending or hurting any community, religious or personal beliefs or sentiments".
Read more

Standup comedian apologises for insulting Hanuman Chalisa, says he is a Hindu too and will never repeat such acts

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
A video of Alokesh Sinha's performance had gone viral on social media recently, where he was seen using derogatory words for the Hanuman Chalisa.

How Motilal Nehru pulled a few strings and Jawaharlal Nehru signed a bond to get out of Nabha jail in just two weeks of...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
One here needs to ask, how many top leaders of the Congress had to suffer such harsh punishments as Veer Savarkar did?

As in US, so in India: Antifa in India glorifies Naxalism, advocates violence against Sanghis and engages in genocidal rhetoric

OpIndia Explains K Bhattacharjee -
India cannot afford to take the threat of Antifa India lightly. India has been waging a war against Red Terror for decades.

MHA withdraws order to de-list foreign products in paramilitary canteens, revised list to be released soon

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sources said that a revised order with an updated list of de-listed products would be released soon by the MHA.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd protests: Nike, Louis Vuitton, Macy’s, Adidas stores vandalised and looted by rioters in the US

OpIndia Staff -
The 'protests' against George Floyd killing have now escalated into large-scale riots, vandalism and looting of luxury stores
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd killing: Rioter chants ‘La Ilaha Illalaha’ while ‘protesting’ in America

OpIndia Staff -
One protester in George Floyd killing protests was heard chanting the Islamic prayer claiming that Allah is the only god
Read more
News Reports

Hacker group ‘Anonymous’ declares war on Minneapolis police force after George Floyd killing, demands criminal charges against all cops involved in the incident

OpIndia Staff -
Anonymous said it does not trust the Minneapolis Police Department to "carry out justice" and warned the force to "expect" them
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai tries to mock Sonam Wangchuk by peddling fake news that Statue of Unity is Made in China, deletes it: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Statue of Unity is actually constructed by Larsen & Toubro in India and not in China as claimed by Rajdeep Sardesai
Read more
News Reports

Congress supporters, Islamists attack Sonu Sood over conspiracy theory that he is a BJP stooge for arranging buses for migrants after he meets Maha...

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Sonu Sood is now under fire just days after being showered with praises for arranging for buses for migrant workers from Mumbai. Reason? He met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyar at Raj Bhavan on Saturday, May 30.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Pakistan: Communal tensions in Balochistan as a mob of 400 lynch a man to death, protests erupt across Quetta

OpIndia Staff -
a young man named Bilal Khan was lynched at a hair dresser's shop in Hazara town area of Quetta on Friday night. Two other men, Nayaz and Khalil have been severely injured after a mob attacked the three in the city.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Did Antifa rioters break into a zoo and let loose giraffe, tiger and hippopotamus on the streets in America

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, images of hippopotamus and giraffe roaming on the streets went viral on social media with various claims that these animals were spotted in various parts of America after the violence over African American man George Floyd's killing.
Read more
Entertainment

After receiving flak for its Hinduphobic content, Zee5 Tamil suspends release of controversial web series ‘Godman’

OpIndia Staff -
In a statement released by Zee5, it said that they have decided to suspend the release of this show at this moment and claimed that the producers, show, ZEE5 had "no intent whatsoever of offending or hurting any community, religious or personal beliefs or sentiments".
Read more
Social Media

Standup comedian apologises for insulting Hanuman Chalisa, says he is a Hindu too and will never repeat such acts

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Alokesh Sinha's performance had gone viral on social media recently, where he was seen using derogatory words for the Hanuman Chalisa.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Manipur Handloom calls for stopping mass production of Lierum Phee in UP to protect livelihood of traditional weavers

OpIndia Staff -
The method of product and name of Leirum Phee should not be changed, experts said.
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd Case: After desecrating 142-year-old Cathedral in New York, rioters rip American flag, burn historic St. John’s church in Washington DC

OpIndia Staff -
Rioters have reportedly vandalised and set on fire an over 200-year-old historic St John’s church near the White House.
Read more
News Reports

Smriti Irani gives befitting reply to the All India Mahila Congress after false claims were made saying Amethi is looking for its ‘lost’ MP

OpIndia Staff -
Smriti Irani slammed the All India Mahila Congress after they had tweeted photographs of posters attacking Smriti Irani.
Read more
News Reports

As abrogation of Article 370 paves the way for pride march in Lal Chowk, Muslim fundamentalists calls PrideKashmir ‘fascist’ agents of Israel and RSS...

OpIndia Staff -
After PrideKashmir announced a pride march in Lal Chowk, they have been showered with abuses on Instagram.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra govt tries to rope in 2nd, 3rd-year MBBS students to manage Coronavirus patients at Mumbai municipal hospitals

OpIndia Staff -
Similar circulars were also circulated by colleges attached to other municipal hospitals like Cooper, Nair and KEM recently
Read more
Advertisements

Connect with us

229,223FansLike
359,010FollowersFollow
244,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com