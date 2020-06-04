A video of one rickshaw puller lying hurt, bleeding profusely on the road went viral on social media. The rickshaw puller was allegedly hit by a Samajwadi Party MLA’s armed security guard named Dharmendra Kumar in the middle of the road in broad daylight in front of several eye-witnesses. The incident gained traction after one of the eye-witnesses’ uploaded a video of the incident on social media on Tuesday.

Dharmendra Kumar had reportedly hit the rickshaw puller mercilessly with a hockey stick in Lucknow’s Hazratganj area after his rickshaw accidentally collided with the MLAs car.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday afternoon in front of Shriram Tower on Ashok Marg, Hazratganj in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, the Samajwadi Party MLA was passing the area in his Toyota Fortuner bearing registration number- UP33 AR 1276. The SUV is reportedly registered in the name of Manoj Kumar Pandey, the Samajwadi Party sitting MLA from Unchahar in the Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh.

It is pertinent to note here that the name of the car owner was obtained through the government portal: https://vahan.nic.in/nrservices/faces/user/searchstatus.xhtml. On typing the registration number of the vehicle on the government portal the information which was received has been shared below:

Information related to car no- UP33 AR 1276

A rickshaw puller who was also passing through the same route accidentally hit SP MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey’s car. According to eye-witnesses, his security guard, Dharmendra Kumar (bearing force identification number no. 192635295), came out of the vehicles and started abusing and kicking the rickshaw puller. The enraged security guard later took a hockey stick and attacked the rickshaw puller.

During the brawl, Dharmendra Kumar’s batch reportedly fell on the road, which is displayed in the viral video.

Social activist lodges an FIR against Samajwadi Party MLA and his security guard

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, a social activist named Nutan Thakur filed an FIR against the MLA and his gunman demanding action against the two.

Meanwhile, Police commissioner Sujit Pandey said that the video is being investigated and the rickshaw driver seen in the video is being searched for. Action will be taken on the basis of his statement, said Pandey. Some eye-witnesses have reportedly stated that the rickshaw puller was in an inebriated state and the accused security guard had offered him money for treatment.