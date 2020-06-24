Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Final postmortem report concludes asphyxia due to hanging, says clear case of suicide and rules out foul play

The post mortem report said that there were no struggle marks or external injuries on the body of Sushant Singh Rajput. His nails were also clean. It read that it is a clear case of suicide and no other foul play.

Sushant Singh Rajput
The final post mortem report of actor Sushant Singh Rajput submitted to the Mumbai Police Wednesday has put to rest all the presupposition and claims that the’s death was not suicide but a murder. According to the final autopsy report, analysed and signed by a five-doctor-team, the cause of the death of the actor has been cited as asphyxia due to hanging.

The post mortem report said that there were no struggle marks or external injuries on Sushant Singh Rajput’s body. His nails were also clean. It read that it is a clear case of suicide and no other foul play.

Mumbai police are, however, awaiting the actor’s viscera report as it was preserved and sent for chemical analysis. Viscera report is mandatory if the death has been caused by poisoning or in homicidal death from mechanical injury. The Mumbai police have written to Directorate of Forensic Science Services to expedite the process of the deceased actor’s viscera test at the forensic science laboratory.

Family and friends of Sushant Singh Rajput alleged foul play

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who rose to great stardom and has acted in superhit movies such as Kai Po Che and MS Dhoni, committed suicide on Sunday, June the 14th 2020. As per reports, he was found hanging at his home in Bandra. 

Soon after the news of his death, Sushant’s family had alleged foul play. His maternal uncle had claimed that his nephew was, in fact, murdered. Sushant’s brother-in-law who is a senior police officer in Haryana had alleged foul play and has sought a thorough investigation into the case. Even media and social media had been abuzz with a lot of discussions, and speculations over his death.

Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh had said Mumbai Police would investigate “professional rivalry” angle in their investigation

As per procedure, the Mumbai Police took his body for post mortem and an inquiry was launched. On Monday, 15 June, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had also spoken about the issue. Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh confirmed that though the post mortem has confirmed that Rajput had committed suicide by hanging himself, there have been allegations of professional rivalry. Deshmukh added that Mumbai police will also probe this angle in their investigation.

Mumbai police might summon websites that reported various theories behind the death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police investigating the case has recorded the statement of a total of 23 people so far. It had also received a copy of Sushant Singh Rajput’s contract papers with Yash Raj Films (YRF).

The Mumbai Police had said that the actor was suffering from depression and he was receiving treatment for it for the past six months. In addition, the police also clarified that the building CCTVs were working and the actor’s dog was in another room and is alive.

The police have added that websites that peddled various theories behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, could also be called for questioning on the source of information.

