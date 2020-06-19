The Mumbai police are currently investigating allegations that professional rivalry and lobbying might have pushed actor Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide. Apart from this, it is probing allegations that the actor was ousted from multiple films in the last six months after being “boycotted” by big banners. As part of the investigation, Mumbai police has asked Yash Raj Films to submit a copy of their contract signed with the actor. Police have directed that the contract copy must be submitted soon.

It is believed that the Sushant Singh Rajput had signed a three-film contract with YRF, but had featured in only two- Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013 and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy in 2015.

On Thursday, the police recorded statements of Rajput’s PR manager Radhika Nihalani and former business manager, Shruti Modi. The officer added that Modi had worked with Sushant Singh Rajput between July 2019 and February this year.

Modi also told officials at the Bandra police station that Sushant was in the process of registering a company named Nation India For World to undertake social activities like relief work and tree plantation drives and another one named Vivid Range Realistic to create virtual reality gaming content.

On Thursday afternoon, the police also summoned actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was known to be close to Rajput. Her statement was still being recorded till late on Thursday night.

Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh had said Mumbai Police would investigate “professional rivalry” angle in their investigation

On Sunday, 14 June, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra. Following Sushant’s death, media and social media has been abuzz with a lot of discussions, and speculations over his death.

As per procedure, the Mumbai Police took his body for post mortem and an inquiry was launched. On Monday, 15 June, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had also spoken about the issue. Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh confirmed that though the post mortem has confirmed that Rajput had committed suicide by hanging himself, there have been allegations of professional rivalry. Deshmukh added that Mumbai police will also probe this angle in their investigation.

Family of Sushant Singh Rajput has alleged foul play

It is notable here that though many reports have stated that the young actor was suffering from depression, his family has alleged foul play in his death. Sushant’s brother-in-law who is a senior police officer in Haryana had alleged foul play and has sought a thorough investigation into the case.