Monday, June 29, 2020
‘Ka se corona, Ka se Krishna’: Congress leader says Lord Krishna sent coronavirus

The Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana made a bizarre analogy saying that since Krishna (कृष्ण) also begins with Hindi letter ‘क’ and so does Corona (कोरोना), the deadly pathogen has been sent to the world by Lord Krishna

OpIndia Staff

Uttarakhand Congress vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana claims that the deadly coronavirus is the grace of Lord Krishna
In a bizarre statement, the Deputy Chairman of the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee, Suryakant Dhasmana has claimed that the deadly Chinese coronavirus is sent by Lord Krishna. Quoting the Bhagwad Gita, Uttarakhand’s Congress vice-president said that since Lord Krishna has said that he is within us and that coronavirus is set by himself as it is ‘Ka se corona, Ka se Krishna‘.

Speaking in Hindi, the Congress leader continued his bizarre rant: ” ‘क’ से कृष्ण और ‘क’ से कोरोना वायरस होता है”. According to the Devanagari script, the word “Krishna” is spelt with the Hindi letter ‘क’ and “Corona” is also spelt with the Hindi letter ‘क’. So, here the Congress leader makes a bizarre analogy saying that since Krishna (कृष्ण) also begins with Hindi letter ‘क’ and so does Corona (कोरोना), the deadly pathogen has been sent to the world by Lord Krishna.

Dhasmana was responding to a question on resuming of the Char Dham Yatra in the state. He alleged that since the infection is spreading so fast, the Yatra should not be resumed. He claimed that if Yatra is resumed, the number of pilgrims will increase and that may lead to infection. He then went on to say that Lord Krishna has given us coronavirus. He cited Bhagwad Gita for the same and said that Lord Krishna said that he created the universe, he is also responsible for the virus.

Recently, Uttarakhand Congress President Pritam Singh, Vice President Suryakant Dhasmana and 163 other party members had been booked for holding a protest here without permission, in Dehradun. As per the police, they were protesting over fuel price rise and were not following social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic. According to City Kotwali Station House Officer SS Negi, an FIR was registered against Congress leaders under Section 147, 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

OpIndia Staff
