CBI summons OSD to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress MLA Krishna Poonia for questioning in SHO Vishnudutt Vishnoi suicide case

The agency had on Monday evening questioned Congress MLA Krishna Poonia in Vishnudutt Vishnoi suicide case for nearly three hours at her home in Jaipur.

Ashok Gehlot's OSD questioned in Vishnudutt Vishnoi suicide case
The CBI Tuesday summoned OSD to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deva Ram Saini, and Congress MLA Krishna Poonia in connection with the alleged suicide by the state police officer (SHO) Vishnudutt Vishnoi on May 23. A team of special crime unit of the CBI from Delhi is in Jaipur to record statements in connection with the death of Vishnoi, who was SHO of Rajgarh. 

According to reports, Saini was summoned to the CBI office in Jaipur at 10 am today. Following his questioning, the CBI is also likely to question Congress MLA and former Indian athlete Krishna Poonia again. The agency had on Monday evening questioned Congress MLA Krishna Poonia for nearly three hours at her home in Jaipur. It is pertinent to note here that Vishnoi’s family and colleagues had alleged that the SHO was under pressure from the Congress MLA Krishna Poonia, which led to his suicide.

Vishnudutt Vishnoi suicide case handed over to CBI

The case was handed over to the CBI after pressure was created on the Rajasthan Congress government from all quarters. On May 28, former Union minister Col Rajyavardhan Rathore had also written a to Rajashthan CM Ashok Gehlot demanding a CBI probe into the suicide case. Prior to Col Rajyavardhan Rathore, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party had also demanded a CBI probe in the suicide case of a police inspector.

SHO suicide case: political pressure alleged

Vishnudutt Vishnoi, who was posted as the SHO of Rajgarh police station in Churu, had committed suicide by hanging himself in his quarter on May 23. His alleged suicide had kicked up a political storm in the state of Rajasthan, as his brother and colleagues had pinned the blame of the alleged suicide on Congress MLA Krishna Poonia, a charge which she had denied.

The SHO’s brother had filed a complaint with the Rajasthan police alleging that the former was under pressure which led him to take this drastic step. Two suicide note were recovered from Vishnoi. One was addressed to the SP of the Churu district, while the other was for his parents. In the one addressed to the Churu SP, Vishnoi had revealed that he was not being able to bear the pressure created around him.

Earlier, Vishnoi had also sent messages to his lawyer friend Govardhan Singh on WhatsApp saying that he has been trapped in the whirlpool of dirty politics.

On the basis of the suicide note and allegations of family members and staff in the police station that Vishnoi was under pressure, a case under section 306 of IPC (abetment to suicide) was registered at the Rajgarh Police Station.

