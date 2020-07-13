On the 9th of July, Delhi’s Karkardooma Court had reserved the order in the bail plea application of AAP leader Tahir Hussain in the case of the murder of IB staffer Ankit Sharma, who was killed by a mob led by Hussain during the anti-Hindu Delhi riots. Today, the Delhi Court has rejected the bail plea of Tahir Hussain.

#NewsAlert – Delhi sessions court junks suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain’s bail plea. He was named in the Delhi riots. @utkarsh_aanand with details. pic.twitter.com/q3GNuH2y7w — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) July 13, 2020

The Delhi Court has said that the Delhi Riots were the result of a deep-rooted conspiracy and was carried out in an organised manner. Saying this, according to reports, the Delhi Court also said that the role of Hussain is also being investigated and his connection to other members of Pinjra Tod, Jamia Co-ordination Committee, United Against Hate group etc are being probed.

Further, the Delhi Court said that there seems to be a prima facie involvement of AAP councillor Tahir Hussain the deep-rooted conspiracy that resulted in the gruesome Delhi riots that claimed the lives of over 50 people and left hundreds injured.

Involvement of Tahir Hussain in the anti-Hindu Delhi riots and his disclosure statement

Tahir Hussain, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) councillor who involved in the organisation and execution of the Delhi Riots. In the chargesheets filed by the Delhi Police and the Special Cell, it is revealed that Tahir Hussain met Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi of ‘India Against Hate’ group and hatched a plan for the Delhi riots way back on the 8th of January. This meeting was held at Shaheen Bagh where the anti-CAA protests were taking place.

The chargesheets also say that Tahir Hussain got money to organise these riots from several quarters in shell companies. In another disclosure, it was reported that Khalid Saifi had even travelled to Malaysia to meet Islamist Zakir Naik to collect funds for the Delhi Riots.

In his disclosure statement, Tahir Hussain details how he organised the riots to take revenge against Hindus and teach ‘Kafirs’ a lesson. He further talks about making PCR calls in between the riots to ensure that he had a solid alibi. Further, he also reveals how he had organised for thousands of Muslims to congregate in the Chand Bagh area to carry out the riots.