Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday that the Indian government will not allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects. He added that the companies would not be able to participate in joint ventures as well. The government is going to ensure that Chinese investors are not entertained in various sectors like Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

PTI quoted Nitin Gadkari saying, “We will not give permission to joint ventures that have Chinese partners for road construction. We have taken a firm stand that if they (Chinese companies) come via a joint venture in our country, we will not allow it.” In a report, Times Now said that it all started with BSNL announcing the termination of the contract with Chinese companies for setting up 4G services in India.

Gadkari said that soon a policy would be out to ban Chinese firms from taking part in highway projects. He said that the system would aim at relaxing norms for the Indian companies to expand their eligibility criteria for such projects. He said while the government is encouraging foreign investment and joint ventures in MSMEs, the Chinese companies will not be entertained for the same. He said that this step is in sync with the vision of Prime Minister Modi to build a “self-reliant India” or Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Indian government’s strong steps against Chinese penetration in India’s economy

Indian Railways recently terminated a contract worth Rs.471 crore with a Chinese company. BSNL announced a few days back that they will terminate the contract with a Chinese company to set up 4G services. The official orders were released today in that context as well. The Department of Telecom has also decided not to let Huawei to take part in 5G spectrum testing.

Recently, in the backdrop of India-China face-off in Galwan Valley, the Indian government has banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, citing that these apps possess threats to national security. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a statement on Wednesday that the ban on Chinese mobile apps is an opportunity for the Indians to come up with made-in-India apps. It will help in putting an end to the dependence on other countries for tools associated with technology.