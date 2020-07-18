Saturday, July 18, 2020
Video of a girl desperately seeking justice for her father’s murder in Madhya Pradesh goes viral on social media

OpIndia Staff

In a video message, Kiran Rajput has alleged that police authorities have colluded with the miscreants who killed her father
Kiran Rajput(Source: Twitter)
A distressing video of a girl desperately pleading for justice for her family and her slain father has gone viral on social media. In the video, the girl, identified as Kiran Rajput, is seen seeking justice for her father’s murder. She has alleged that the police officials of Govindpura area of Bhopal have colluded with the murderers in order to shield them.

“Is there anybody who can help us. We are very poor and a great deal of wrong is being committed against us. Even after my father’s murder, R N Chouhan of Govindpura police station has received bribery to distort the charge sheet filed in the case. In the charge sheet, I have received today, murderers’ relatives have been listed as witnesses and the depositions of the witnesses provided by us have been twisted and warped to absolve the miscreants of their crime,” the girl said in anguish.

Apparently, Kiran has been fighting for her father’s murder since mid-April but the heartrending video of her desperate appeal which was uploaded yesterday has caught the attention of social media and shook their conscience. A bevvy of netizens have expressed their support and solidarity with Kiran and have asked the Madhya Pradesh government to launch a probe into the explosive allegations levelled by Kiran. #JusticeForKiranRajput was trending on Twitter, with people extending their support to the victim who is seeking justice for her father’s murder.

Kiran’s father murdered by assailants

Kiran, who hails from Govindpura area of Bhopal, had posted a tweet regarding her father’s death on April 20. Sharing a picture of her father’s dead body, Kiran claimed that about 8 boys barged into her house and mortally injured her father, who died after being in an unconscious state for 3 days. She added that the police officials of the Govindpura police stations were on the payrolls of the miscreants who had thrashed her father, alleging that the law enforcement officials were in cahoots with the wrongdoers.

The entire sequence of the incident has been painstakingly chronicled in a blog post. Kiran says that on the afternoon of April 16, about 14 men came to her house. Out of 14, 6 of them broke into their house and dragged her father out of the house, on the platform situated outside, she alleged. According to her account, the men, identified as Deepak, Aman, Aakash, Bhura, Tomma and Raj, were the ones who barged into her house and hustled her father out. They were all armed with weapons such as batons, steel rods, hockey and baseball bats.

Her father was mercilessly thrashed by the truculent men. Even her family members, who tried to stop the attackers from beating their father, were not spared, the blog uploaded by Kiran claims. She has also added the photographs of the injury allegedly sustained while fending off the miscreants who had charged at her home and assaulted her father. After enduring the fatal injuries for about 3 days, her father breathed his last on April 18.

Kiran alleges Police of being in cahoots with the murderers

Kiran and her family members have approached the police station to bring to book the culprits who are responsible for the death of her father. However, she has levelled explosive allegations against the police, alleging them to be in cahoots with the murderers and claiming that they have all been bribed to assist and protect the criminals. Kiran has alleged that despite naming all the culprits in the FIR, the police refrained from mentioning the same in the FIR. She also added that even after giving detailed information about the weapons brought by them, they were conspicuously absent from the FIR.

“My father’s post mortem report says that his eye was smashed. His skull was seriously damaged and he had sustained severe injuries at 9 places in his body. Can this all be done without weapons?” said Kiran in the blog post.

Kiran has sought action against Special Inspector RN Chouhan of Govindpura police station, claiming that he has received bribe from the culprits in lieu of protecting them.

Sadhvi Pragya seeks details of the incident from Kiran

Taking cognisance of Kiran’s ordeal, Sadhvi Pragya, the Member of Parliament from Bhopal Constituency wrote to her, seeking details about the incident. She has provided a phone number and asked Kiran to contact her.

OpIndia has tried to contact the victim Kiran Rajput to understand the allegations levelled by her against the police but so far we have not got a response from her. We will update our story as soon as we establish contact with her.

