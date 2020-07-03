Friday, July 3, 2020
Pakistan: At least 19 Sikh pilgrims returning from Nankana Saheb killed, read initial details

The dead bodies are being shifted to local hospitals. The bus was reportedly carrying 25 members.

OpIndia Staff

Bus carrying Sikh pilgrims rammed by train in Pakistan
Bus carrying Sikh pilgrims collided with train in Pakistan, 19 dead, image via Twitter
In a major tragedy, 19 Sikhs, reportedly from the same family, have been killed in Farooqabad, Pakistan when an express train rammed into a bus. As per reports, the incident occurred when the bus carrying the Sikh pilgrims collided with the Karachi-Lahore Shah Hussain Express in the Sheikhupura district.

As per reports, the pilgrims were returning to Gurudwara Sacha Sauda after performing religious rituals at Nankana Saheb. The dead bodies are being shifted to local hospitals. The bus was reportedly carrying 25 members. Police officials and rescue workers are on the site ascertaining damages.

Initial reports with photographs from the scene show a completely damaged bus. The bus was reportedly crossing the railway tracks when it was rammed by an oncoming Shah Hussain Express. The pilgrims were reportedly returning from Nankana Saheb.

It is a developing story. More details are awaited.

