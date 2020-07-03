In a major tragedy, 19 Sikhs, reportedly from the same family, have been killed in Farooqabad, Pakistan when an express train rammed into a bus. As per reports, the incident occurred when the bus carrying the Sikh pilgrims collided with the Karachi-Lahore Shah Hussain Express in the Sheikhupura district.

#BREAKING At least 19 #Sikh Yatrees were died and dozens more injured when a passenger train rammed into a bus near #Farooqabad #Pakistan #Punjab incident took place in #Sheikhupura District,Sikh pilgrims were returning to Gurdwara sacha sauda after performing religious rituals pic.twitter.com/UQzDfLpodf — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) July 3, 2020

As per reports, the pilgrims were returning to Gurudwara Sacha Sauda after performing religious rituals at Nankana Saheb. The dead bodies are being shifted to local hospitals. The bus was reportedly carrying 25 members. Police officials and rescue workers are on the site ascertaining damages.

Initial reports with photographs from the scene show a completely damaged bus. The bus was reportedly crossing the railway tracks when it was rammed by an oncoming Shah Hussain Express. The pilgrims were reportedly returning from Nankana Saheb.

It is a developing story. More details are awaited.