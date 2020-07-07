Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Home News Reports 'China is not a hostile power': Former advisor to PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee downplays...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘China is not a hostile power’: Former advisor to PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee downplays Chinese aggression, calls campaign to boycott Chinese products ‘stupid’

In a desperate attempt to sound like a 'pacifist', Kulkarni forgot to mention that the conflict began after Chinese troops intruded into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control on May 6 under the pretext of a military exercise.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Screengrab of the video of Sudheendra Kulkarni
1

In a shocking development, Sudheendra Kulkarni, the former adviser to Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, appeared on Chinese state-owned news network, Global Times, and downplayed Chinese aggression against India.

At the very onset, he said, “In case of a military conflict, both countries will suffer. This is not in our interest… A military conflict is disastrous for our two countries.” In a desperate attempt to sound like a ‘pacifist’, Kulkarni forgot to mention that the conflict began after Chinese troops intruded into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control on May 6 under the pretext of a military exercise. The current border standoff is thus the result of one-sided aggression by the Chinese forces and not the other way around. At a time when a neighbouring nation is belligerent on occupying our territory, the Indian government is bound to defend its integrity irrespective of the consequences.

At about 2 minutes in the video, Kulkarni highlighted, “There have been consistent efforts by the United States of America to somehow have a grand strategy to contain China… The United States is becoming weaker and weaker and therefore they want to have an alliance with other countries to together contain China… Unfortunately, even in India, there are some people who believe that by joining hands with the United States, we can contain China. This is wrong and dangerous thinking.” Reeking of a ‘Chinese apologist’, Kulkarni’s statement seems to reiterate the myth of ‘Chinese invincibility.’ The myth, as peddled by the Communist Party of China (CCP) and its propaganda machinery, is premised on the belief that China is invincible even in the face of a grand alliance against it.

It is also notable here that the alleged collusion between USA and India to counter China and USA ‘instigating’ India to position itself against China was the exact narrative that the communist parties have been peddling in India. In the all-party meeting convened by PM Modi, the communist parties had parroted the same narrative.

Parrots the Chinese narrative

Sudheendra Kulkarni also peddled the Chinese narrative against the United States. “The United States is not going to stand with India during any military conflict. It is going to go against the interests of the US itself. The country has a lot of problems to deal. It is time for the United States to review the militarist mindset which is hurting it and causing its decline,” he claimed.

Downplays Chinese aggression

While Kulkarni conveniently pointed out the ‘militarist mindset’ of the US, he deliberately overlooked the militarist mindset of China that has led to territorial conflicts not just with India but with 21 other countries. And despite the unprovoked Chinese aggression, Kulkarni insisted on resolving issues bilaterally. It must be pointed out that three high-level meetings took place between the Indian and Chinese sides for de-escalation by June 15 and yet the Chinese troops attacked the Indian forces at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

Calls ‘#BoycottChinese Products’ campaign stupid, jingoistic

Kulkarni claimed that there was a rise of ‘jingoism’ and ‘ultra-nationalism’ in India and emphasised on how it was bad for the country. In a bid to monkey-balance his claims, he evoked China and claimed that jingoism was bad for the Communist-ruled country too. Peddling the Chinese narrative, he said, “In India, we are seeing this stupid idea/ campaign about boycotting Chinese products as if it would make China surrender…. It’s wrong thinking.”

Interestingly, a blanket ban on one Chinese app, TikTok in this case, can result in a loss of $6 billion for the parent company. Earlier, Indian railways also terminated a contract with a Chinese firm worth ₹471 crores. The trader’s body CAIT has also urged the government to not allow Huwaei and ZTE to participate in auctions for the 5G network. All of these measures may not necessarily make China surrender but will make the country rethink its aggressive stance against India. These steps taken in Indian interest indicate that a boycott of China on the economic front is feasible in the long run.

‘China is not a hostile power’, certifies Kulkarni

Sudheendra Kulkarni makes a shocking claim that China is not a ‘hostile’ power. He then tried to balance it out by claiming that India too is not a hostile nation. As per reports, China has been in territorial conflicts with over a dozen countries. Even though the International Court of Justice has rejected its dubious claims, China continues to subvert the territorial rights of the nations surrounding the South China Sea, and had occupied Tibet, parts of Mongolia and regularly claims territories in Bhutan, India, Japan and even Russia as its own.

Communist-run country has claimed fishing rights in the water near islands in Indonesian territory. Besides, China has disputes with Laos, Cambodia on ‘historical precedents and with Thailand over the Mekong river since 2001. China has disputes with Japan over Senkaku and Ryu Kya islands. Moreover, the expansionist country has staked claim to the whole of South Korea on some occasions. Besides, the Communist-controlled country also has disputes with North Korea over Mount Pek-tu and the Tuman river. Earlier, it was reported that China had occupied the Rui village in the Gorkha district of Nepal. Towards the end of the video, Kulkarni even encourages Indians to seek inspiration from China’s achievements, amidst the border standoff at the Line of Actual Control.

It is notable here that Kulkarni has long been a China apologist. In 2017, then the Modi government had publicly shunned China’s Belt and Road Forum organised in Beijing to promote the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative, raising concerns over the CPEC. However, Kulkarni had attended the event and had even criticised the Modi government there before Chinese and Indian media. “Whosoever has advised the PM, has given a piece of very, very bad advice”, Kulkarni had stated.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsSudheendra Kulkarni India, Global Times china, Ladakh standoff

Trending now

Law

SC tears into lawyer for approaching apex court accusing it of biased in listing Arnab Goswami case for urgent hearing: Here is what transpired

OpIndia Staff -
The SC had granted three-week interim protection to the Arnab Goswami against multiple FIRs filed against him by the Congress
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more

How Mumbai’s long-awaited dream of IFSC status is nowhere near complete and Gandhinagar secured IFSC status

Opinions Guest Author -
Manmohan Singh announced in 2004 that Mumbai would be turned into Shasnghai. However, that did not happen.

Pakistan: After destroying under construction walls, radical Islamists recite Azan at proposed Hindu temple site

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The plot was allocated by the Islamabad city development authority to the local Hindu community to build a temple, the first Hindu temple in the Pakistani capital city.

After India banned them over privacy concerns, TikTok claims it will pull out of Hong Kong due to ‘new Chinese law’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
TikTok has claimed it will pull out of Hong Kong as sharing user data is against its policy.

“I will kill all Hindus”: Pakistani man makes his kid display bigotry in all glory over construction of temple in Islamabad. Watch video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The temple in Islamabad has been a bone of contention for the Islamists in Pakistan.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ahead of the release of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2, clips of him praising Islamist preacher Zakir Naik goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
"We, as Indians, owe it to our brother (Zakir Naik) who is national pride, (and) a prized treasure," Bhatt was heard as saying.
Read more
News Reports

UK, UAE, EU, and Malaysia start crackdown on Pakistan’s official carrier PIA after report that 30% of Pakistani pilots have fake licenses

OpIndia Staff -
Several countries have started disallowing PIA flights after Pakistan aviation minister revealed that 30% of Pakistani pilots had fake licenses
Read more
Opinions

In defence of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, and no, this is not satire

Nupur J Sharma -
After spending 6 years trying to orchestrate the "coming of age of Rahul Gandhi", there are sections within the Left ecosystem that are visibly frustrated with him.
Read more
News Reports

“I will kill all Hindus”: Pakistani man makes his kid display bigotry in all glory over construction of temple in Islamabad. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The temple in Islamabad has been a bone of contention for the Islamists in Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

After Coronavirus pandemic and swine flu, a city in China now issues warning for bubonic plague

OpIndia Staff -
Last week, China's Xinhua news had reported two confirmed patients of bubonic plaque in Khovd province of Western Mongolia.
Read more
News Reports

Shahid Afridi makes another controversial statement, says Indian cricket team used to ask forgiveness from Pakistan team after getting badly defeated

OpIndia Staff -
Shahid Afridi has claimed that Indian Cricket Team used to ask for forgiveness during India-Pakistan matches
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘China is not a hostile power’: Former advisor to PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee downplays Chinese aggression, calls campaign to boycott Chinese products ‘stupid’

OpIndia Staff -
Kulkarni even encourages Indians to seek inspiration from China's achievements, amidst the border standoff at the Line of Actual Control.
Read more
News Reports

Faisal Farooq, who turned his school into a launch-pad to attack Hindus during Delhi riots, now under ED scanner

OpIndia Staff -
The ED has been informed that Faisal Farooq owns three schools and has numerous properties in Northeast Delhi.
Read more
News Reports

Andaman Police to summon American nationals over Missionary John Allen Chau’s death, say he was brainwashed to go to Sentinel Islands

OpIndia Staff -
The DGP of Andaman Police has stated that they are seeking to examine two of Chau's associates under MLAT and are preparing the documents to be routed through the MEA.
Read more
Crime

West Bengal’s ‘chain man’ sentenced to death for rape and murder: Here is all you need to know about the serial killer

OpIndia Staff -
Serial killer Kamruzzaman Sarkar earned the tag of 'chain man' by entering houses posing as an official from electricity department
Read more
Law

SC tears into lawyer for approaching apex court accusing it of biased in listing Arnab Goswami case for urgent hearing: Here is what transpired

OpIndia Staff -
The SC had granted three-week interim protection to the Arnab Goswami against multiple FIRs filed against him by the Congress
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more
Media

Vinod Dua cites OpIndia case to plead for quashing of FIRs, Court says cases different, IO instructed to submit investigation details in a week

OpIndia Staff -
In the last hearing, the SC had granted Vinod Dua interim protection from arrest till July 6.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Riots: Funds received from the UK, Oman and UAE in January, Police continues to probe foreign funding link

OpIndia Staff -
Sleuths of Delhi Police have made a major revelation about the alleged foreign funding into the violent anti-Hindu riots that rocked the national capital in the last week of February
Read more
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie ‘Dil Bechara’ set to release online, trailer breaks Avengers’ record on YouTube

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' is releasing on 24th July on Disney+Hotstar, the trailer has broken records with 5.1 million likes on YouTube.
Read more
Opinions

How Mumbai’s long-awaited dream of IFSC status is nowhere near complete and Gandhinagar secured IFSC status

Guest Author -
Manmohan Singh announced in 2004 that Mumbai would be turned into Shasnghai. However, that did not happen.
Read more

Connect with us

235,001FansLike
400,043FollowersFollow
270,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com