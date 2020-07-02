Thursday, July 2, 2020
Home Media The Wire uses a three-year-old child to ‘prove’ that ‘police killed the civilian’. Here...
Editor's picksFeaturedMedia
Updated:

The Wire uses a three-year-old child to ‘prove’ that ‘police killed the civilian’. Here is why it is problematic

Tor the spinmasters and terrorist sympathisers at The Wire, they would use a little child who went through such a traumatising event just hours prior to whitewash the terrorists.

Editorial Desk

Also Read

Editorial Deskhttp://www.opindia.com
Editorial team of OpIndia.com
The Wire uses a child to whitewash terrorists in Sopore encounter
6

Leftist propaganda website The Wire on Wednesday published an article with an audio-video byte of the toddler who witnessed his grandfather being killed by terrorists in Sopore on Wednesday to claim that the security forces killed the old man. The Wire claimed that its reporter went to the victim’s house on Wednesday night, just hours after the toddler saw his grandfather being killed in front of his eyes, to talk to the child and ask him ‘who killed your grandfather?’

To put things in perspective, The Wire journalist asked a three-year-old who sat crying on his dead grandfather’s bullet-ridden body just hours prior, ‘who killed him’. The child then allegedly says the police did. The Wire uses this to build a narrative of how the security forces have been lying that the old man was killed by terrorists which also claimed the life of a CRPF jawan.

The Wire gives no reason as to why the CRPF/police may have killed the old man. It only attempts to demonise the security forces based on the testimony of a three-year-old who is expected to know a difference between policemen and terrorists. More importantly, three-year-old is supposed to know what a terrorist is. Or that terrorists also carry guns, as police do. A traumatised child, who was later rescued by the cops says the cops killed his grandpa.

This is not to question the child’s statement. The child does not know the difference between two men with guns. One is a policeman other is a terrorist. For a three-year-old, anyone with a gun is a cop, perhaps. So when he says police killed his grandfather, the propagandists don’t want to give benefit of doubt to security forces who have no motivation or trigger to kill him. They would rather give leeway to terrorists, who kill indiscriminately in the name of religion and jihad than cops who rescued the child from bullets of the same terrorists who killed his grandfather.

It is worthy to note that for anyone stuck in the cross-fire in a gunfight between the security forces and the terrorists, which this was, will have a hard time pinpointing where any specific bullet came from. Thus, the trust the version of a 3-year-old child who can easily be coached shows the desperation of The Wire to further a specific agenda who favours the terrorists and not the security forces.

Further, there are multiple accounts of security personnel, who witnessed the gruesome encounter with the terrorists yesterday where they describe how the terrorists’ indiscriminate firing led to the death of the civilian. However, it turns out, that The Wire rather report the possibly coached version of a three-year-old child, who would otherwise not know anything, than the version of India’s men in uniform.

A local cop who witnessed the scene unfold says how when they tried to move the CRPF soldier who was injured or perhaps fatally wounded, they also saw the civilian was also injured. He says how they also had the challenge of ensuring the little child is not killed in the firing. He says how firing came from a building and hence all were injured from same side. He says how the security forces put their cars in front of the child to shield him from the onslaught of bullets. “Our priority was to evacuate the child,” he says.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1278530967016280064

Zulfiqar Hasan, ADG CRPF also said that the civilian was killed by the firing from the terrorists. “It was an unfortunate incident.I think some ppl have tried to give it a spin by saying that CRPF took him out of the vehicle and shot him. It’s totally untrue,” he says.

The CRPF/security personnel have no reason to randomly kill a man, especially when they are in middle of an encounter with terrorists. The gun-wielding terrorists, however, have a reason to kill at will – jihad. However, for the spinmasters and terrorist sympathisers at The Wire, they would use a little child who went through such a traumatising event just hours prior to whitewash the terrorists.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Editorial Deskhttp://www.opindia.com
Editorial team of OpIndia.com
Searched termssopore encounter, sopore child, crpf killed civilian sopore

Trending now

Media

The Wire uses a three-year-old child to ‘prove’ that ‘police killed the civilian’. Here is why it is problematic

Editorial Desk -
The Wire claimed that its reporter went to the victim's house on Wednesday night, just hours after the toddler saw his grandfather being killed in front of his eyes, to talk to the child and ask him 'who killed your grandfather?'
Read more
Editor's picks

Swara Bhasker starrer web series gets record low ratings, leftist elites claim it is because she opposes BJP, not because it is bad

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar starrer 'Rasbhari' streaming on Amazon Prime has got record low ratings on IMDb.
Read more

India ups the diplomatic ante against China, expresses concern over the Hong Kong issue in UNHRC for the first time

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Ambassador to the United Nation expressed concerns over the issue of China's new National Security Law in Hong Kong that curtails freedom of expression of the people and also called for the proper management into the rising situation.

After losing govt bungalow in Lutyens Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may likely shift to Lucknow, Congress believes it will be her ‘Indira’ moment

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In 2019 General Elections, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was in-charge of the election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, the then Congress President and her brother Rahul Gandhi actually lost the 'safe family seat' of Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani.

Read how Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was able to ‘save’ rent during the Vajpayee era, and reportedly still owes over Rs 3 lakh

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Despite not being a public servant Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been staying at govt house due to SPG protection on reduced rent

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra loses her Government bungalow at Lodhi Estate. Read letter

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has lost her government accommodation at 35 Lodhi estate, which she was continuing to live in despite removal of SPG cover in November last year.

Recently Popular

Opinions

Dubai: Chimera on a spiral towards its death

Lakshmisha K S -
So are we going to see death of Dubai in 2020, is this the end of it. The answer is no, while the above factors are going to impact Dubai, some of these take a longer-term to play out.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Was Wikipedia updated with time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even before he had died

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users have come up with conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
Editor's picks

China wrote to Doordarshan protesting Taiwan coverage, DD aired programs on Tibet too

OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, the public broadcaster Doordarshan aired a special broadcast on reelection of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen which upset China.
Read more
News Reports

Read how Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was able to ‘save’ rent during the Vajpayee era, and reportedly still owes over Rs 3 lakh

OpIndia Staff -
Despite not being a public servant Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been staying at govt house due to SPG protection on reduced rent
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra loses her Government bungalow at Lodhi Estate. Read letter

OpIndia Staff -
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has lost her government accommodation at 35 Lodhi estate, which she was continuing to live in despite removal of SPG cover in November last year.
Read more
News Reports

Sopore attack: Pakistanis and Kashmiri separatists abuse J&K cop Imtiyaz Hussain after he shows the real face of terrorism in the valley

OpIndia Staff -
Pro-Pakistan and separatists came together to attack J&K cop Imtiyaz Hussain after he recounted a tale of his own personal loss after Sopore attack.
Read more

Latest News

Media

The Wire uses a three-year-old child to ‘prove’ that ‘police killed the civilian’. Here is why it is problematic

Editorial Desk -
The Wire claimed that its reporter went to the victim's house on Wednesday night, just hours after the toddler saw his grandfather being killed in front of his eyes, to talk to the child and ask him 'who killed your grandfather?'
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra clears unpaid rent for her Lutyens’ bungalow after government sends her a notice to vacate the house

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pays Rs3,46,677 towards unpaid rent for her 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow which she had not paid for a year
Read more
Editor's picks

Swara Bhasker starrer web series gets record low ratings, leftist elites claim it is because she opposes BJP, not because it is bad

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar starrer 'Rasbhari' streaming on Amazon Prime has got record low ratings on IMDb.
Read more
News Reports

Week after two youths commit suicide, Pakistan bans PUBG as it ‘is wastage of time’

OpIndia Staff -
Lately, there has been an increasing demand in Pakistan seeking a ban on the popular online game Playersunknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) in the country claiming that it is just 'wastage of time'.
Read more
News Reports

US Senator Rick Scott urges Americans not to buy ‘Communist China’s’ products

OpIndia Staff -
US Senator Rick Scott urges Americans to boycott Chinese products.
Read more
News Reports

India ups the diplomatic ante against China, expresses concern over the Hong Kong issue in UNHRC for the first time

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian Ambassador to the United Nation expressed concerns over the issue of China's new National Security Law in Hong Kong that curtails freedom of expression of the people and also called for the proper management into the rising situation.
Read more
News Reports

After losing govt bungalow in Lutyens Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may likely shift to Lucknow, Congress believes it will be her ‘Indira’ moment

OpIndia Staff -
In 2019 General Elections, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was in-charge of the election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, the then Congress President and her brother Rahul Gandhi actually lost the 'safe family seat' of Amethi to BJP's Smriti Irani.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

‘Activist’ Rehana Fathima, who was sacked by BSNL, asked to vacate residential quarter after police file POCSO case against her

OpIndia Staff -
BSNL had earlier sacked Rehana Fathima after it was found that her Facebook post had incited communal tension
Read more
News Reports

Following India’s ban on Chinese apps, VPN services offering access to banned apps start promotion on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Dubious VPN services offering to provide access to Chinese apps banned by India govt have surfaced on the Internet
Read more

Connect with us

234,011FansLike
395,485FollowersFollow
266,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com