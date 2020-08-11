Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Home News Reports Over 50% migrant workers and 74% rural Indians happy with PM Modi handling coronavirus...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Over 50% migrant workers and 74% rural Indians happy with PM Modi handling coronavirus situation despite hardships, survey reveals

A nationwide survey by media platform Gaon Connection released on Monday revealed 73 per cent or over seven out of ten respondents interviewed in rural areas said that PM Modi and his govt's attitude towards migrant workers during the lockdown had been good.

OpIndia Staff
Survey reveals Migrant workers happy with PM Modi handling the coronavirus crisis despite hardship faced (image courtesy: dw.com)
1

Despite facing acute hardships, an overwhelming majority of rural Indians and almost half the migrant workers have expressed satisfaction over how Prime Minister Modi has handled the coronavirus crisis. A nationwide survey by media platform Gaon Connection released on Monday revealed that 74 per cent rural Indians and 50 per cent migrant workers said the Modi government cared both for the cities and villages.

A total of 25,300 respondents in 179 districts across 20 states and union territories were interviewed between May 30 and July 16, 2020, during the survey and according to Goan connection, mostly all of them who were interviewed were the breadwinners of their households.

The survey findings which has been put together in a form of a report named The Rural Report by Gaon Connection revealed that the lockdown imposed by the central government to control the spread of the deadly pathogen doesn’t seem to have adversely impacted the perception of rural citizens about the Modi government at the Centre, or the governments in the states on the whole.

“For instance, on being asked whether the Modi government’s attitude towards migrant workers during the lockdown had been good or bad, 73 per cent or over seven out of ten respondents interviewed in rural areas of the country said it had been good (29 per cent said very good and 44 per cent rated it as good),” the Gaon Connection said.

- Advertisement -

It also found that 71 per cent ration card-owning households said they received wheat or rice from the government during the lockdown.

Despite the hardships faced, the Goan connection survey found that almost 33 per cent out of the total number of migrant workers interviewed said that they would like to return to work in the cities.

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc across the country. With workplaces shutting down due to the lockdown imposed to control the spread of the pathogen, many migrant workers had to deal with the loss of income, food shortages and uncertainty about their future. Conservative estimates by research scholars put the number of migrant works affected by the lockdown to be anywhere between 20 million and 22 million.

The survey revealed that 23 per cent of migrant workers returned home walking during the lockdown, 18 per cent by bus, and 12 per cent of them by train. Since, due to the nationwide lockdown, all transport modes were shut, the desperate migrant labourers were left with no option but to walk down-home.

Modi government started Shramik trains to facilitate the return of the migrant labourers to their home states

To deal with this crisis and facilitate the return of the migrant labourers back to their home state, the Modi government had started Shramik trains.

Lakhs of migrant labourers have been transported back to their home states in special Shramik Trains that have been started by the Government of India. Official data revealed that the Railways spent Rs 2,142 crore on running Shramik Special trains for ferrying stranded migrant workers home during the coronavirus lockdown, but earned a revenue of just Rs 429 crore.

Meanwhile, the survey conducted by the media houe, Goan connection said that bout 40 per cent of this workforce faced food scarcity during its journey back home, while it said that 12 per cent were reportedly beaten by the police. 

Interestingly, majority of the migrant workers (36 per cent) claimed they returned to the villages due to the fear of contracting the coronavirus, and 29 per cent said they returned since they had no money to survive in the cities.

Prime Minister Modi launched Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to help provide jobs to migrant workers

Aware of the adversities the poor had to face due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Narendra Modi govt had launched the Rs 50000 crore ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ to create rural infrastructure and provide jobs to returned migrant workers.

“So far, migrants were helping to build the cities. Now, they will get jobs near their homes. Till now, you were assisting in the development of cities. From now onwards, you will help in the development of your villages, your neighborhoods,” PM Modi had said when he launched the scheme on June 20.

The scheme aims to empower unemployed migrant workers by providing them with employment for 125 days with a resource envelope of Rs 50,000 crore.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmood of the nation survey, narendra modi popularity, modi migrant crisis
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Over 50% migrant workers and 74% rural Indians happy with PM Modi handling coronavirus situation despite hardships, survey reveals

OpIndia Staff -
An overwhelming majority of rural Indians were happy with how Prime Minister Modi has handled the coronavirus crisis
Read more
Live Updates

Bhuj magistrate denies permission for use of loudspeaker at Shiv Mandir for Shravan as they ‘increase transmission of coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Bhuj Magistrate has denied permission to use loudspeaker for the holy month of Shravan at a Shiv Mandir on ground that loudspeakers disperse the virus and will spread coronavirus.
Read more

Not satire: Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt hold a serious discussion over PM Modi’s “communal” beard

Media OpIndia Staff -
In all seriousness Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt are discussing the length of PM Modi's beard and how it looks 'communal'.

The international links of Indian Communists: How India’s communists betrayed the nation

Political History of India Nivan Sadh -
The Communist Party of India is one of the most controversial political parties in the country. Founded in 1925, CPI is alleged to have been directly involved in several anti-national activities since its inception.

People who think govt control of temples will rid them of inter-jati conflict assume that a pro-Hindu govt will always be in power

Opinions Guest Author -
Viewing it through the single lenses of govt control, though, does not do justice to the various other aspects of society within which these temples are situated

DU Professor Apoorvanand mastermind behind the Delhi riots conspiracy, says Delhi riots accused Gulfisha

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
DU Professor Apoorvanand had already warned the students that riots would ensue and asked them to be prepared with stones, bottles, acid, knives and dry chilli powder

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
Social Media

Who really is Binod? Read how one Youtube comment triggered a bizarre meme fest

OpIndia Staff -
The name 'Binod', which has now become the talk of the town and trending on Twitter, originated from a YouTube channel 'Slayy Point'
Read more
News Reports

Reports claim Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death, Mumbai police deny the reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse that Sushant Singh Rajput considered his sister Priyanka as ‘pure evil’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty tries to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput did not like his family, releases chat messages with him
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law gives a befitting reply to toxic journalism of Shekhar Gupta’s portal

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti on Sunday slammed Shekhar Gupta and his portal for toxic journalism.
Read more
News Reports

“Delete the video or there will be negative consequences,” Chinese embassy threatens India based strategic affairs portal over a critical video on Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese authorities were irked with the portrayal of Xi Jinping in a 'negative light' by Indian portal 'Strat News Global run by Nitin A Gokhale
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Over 50% migrant workers and 74% rural Indians happy with PM Modi handling coronavirus situation despite hardships, survey reveals

OpIndia Staff -
An overwhelming majority of rural Indians were happy with how Prime Minister Modi has handled the coronavirus crisis
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka High Court grants anticipatory bail to man who had written ‘Quran is more dangerous than Corona’ on Facebook

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate Sachin BS appearing for the accused argued that Kaniyoor is a public servant and since no permission was sought before filing the complaint, the question of taking cognisance of the matter did not arise.
Read more
News Reports

Radical Islamists have killed 221 people in the world within just the first 7 days of August 2020: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The Religion of Peace further noted that many such terror attacks are not reported in prominent news organisations, even after multiple casualties.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Son of man who died of coronavirus was asked to pay Rs 51,000 to see father’s body

OpIndia Staff -
Staff from a private hospital in Bengal allegedly forced a family to pay Rs.51,000 to see remains of the father who had died of Covid-19.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Shots fired at lawyer who had filed petition against illegal mosque, Atiq Ahmad gang suspected of involvement

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate who filed petition against illegal mosque construction attacked in Prayagraj, shots fired.
Read more
Media

Not satire: Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt hold a serious discussion over PM Modi’s “communal” beard

OpIndia Staff -
In all seriousness Shashi Tharoor and Barkha Dutt are discussing the length of PM Modi's beard and how it looks 'communal'.
Read more
Politics

Naach na jaane aangan tedha: Now Shashi Tharoor refuses to accept Rahul Gandhi could lose one more poll

OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor quoted a Twitter poll with just 7,716 votes, ran by a Congress functionary, to claim Congress should be voted to power
Read more
Crime

Chhattisgarh: Masarsa teacher arrested for raping a 9 year old girl in Raipur

OpIndia Staff -
A Maulana, Mohammed Arshad Rehmani, has been arrested in Raipur, Chhattisgarh for the alleged rape of a minor.
Read more
Politics

Pilot flies back to home turf? After weeks of political drama, Sachin Pilot says Ashok Gehlot is his leader

OpIndia Staff -
Rebel Congress MLA Sachin Pilot has bent the knee before Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and accepted him as his leader.
Read more
News Reports

‘Hardly anyone guessed that the cosmos might be far older but the Hindus did,’ American astronomer Carl Sagan was fascinated by the Hindu view...

OpIndia Staff -
"The Hindu beliefs are kind of premonition of modern astronomical ideas," Carl Sagan reiterated.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
426,008FollowersFollow
295,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com