A day after the ISIS terrorist Abu Yusuf was arrested by the Delhi Police, the wife of terrorist has revealed that he had stored gunpowder and other materials at home in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to the media, the wife of the Islamic terrorist said that she had advised her husband not to do such things, but he had told her that he would not stop.

“I wish he could be forgiven. I have four kids. Where will I go,” lamented the wife of terrorist Abu Yusuf.

He had stored gunpowder & other materials at home here. When I told him he should not do such things, he told me that I should not stop him. I wish he could be forgiven. I have four kids. Where will I go?: Wife of Abu Yusuf (ISIS operative arrested from Delhi y’day) in Balrampur pic.twitter.com/BKEmPHiO3I — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 23, 2020

ISIS terrorist arrested

On Friday night, the Delhi police had arrested an Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist Abu Yusuf from North Delhi after a brief exchange of fire between the terrorist and the police personnel. The cops had also recovered 2 kg of IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) and a weapon from the IS operative.

- Advertisement -

During the search at ISIS terrorist Abu Yusuf’s house in Badhya Bhaisahi, Balrampur, the police had also recovered two human bomb jackets, explosives and provocative literature. They also found passports of his wife and four children. UP ATS had also detained three suspects and have been questioning them for more information.

Reportedly, the Islamic terrorist was radicalized on social media and was planning to carry out a lone wolf type attack in the National Capital. Many of his handlers were based in Syria and Pakistan.