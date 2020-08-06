As Prime Minister Modi performed the Bhoomi Pujan for the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, millions across the world watched and celebrated the historic event. Several Hindus, not only from India but from across the world took to social media to express their cheer over the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya five centuries after it was demolished by Islamic invaders.

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria, who is only the second Hindu cricketer to have represented Pakistan in international cricket, too expressed his happiness over the historic ceremony. The former Pakistani cricketer posted an image on social media platforms featuring Ram Mandir’s digital image on a giant billboard at New York’s Times Square.

Sharing the image, Danish Kaneria had also tweeted, “Today is the Historical Day for Hindus across the world. Lord Ram is our ideal.”

The leg-spinner, however, received backlash over the post as Islamists ganged up on him to bully and threaten him leading to the deletion of the tweet by the Pakistani cricketer.

Danish Kaneria, perhaps also had to delete his tweet depicting the glory of Ram Mandir at Times Square in New York, fearing an attack from the Islamists within Pakistan. There was a concerted campaign from Islamists and anti-Hindu forces from across the world to stop Hindus celebrate the historic event.

Several Muslim groups including Indian Minorities Advocacy Network- ImanNet, Justice for All, Coalition of Americans for Pluralism in India CAPI, North American Indian Muslim Association NAIMA, Islamic Circle of North America -Social Justice ICNASJ and The International Society for Peace and Justice had protested against ad companies displaying Ram Mandir on the billboards at New York.

Following the bullying by Muslim groups, the ad companies that manage the NASDAQ billboards had initially refused to provide space for Hindu groups to display Bhoomi Pujan event. Danish Kaneria, probably concerned about repercussions in the Islamic country deleted his first tweet and later posted another tweet to celebrate the occasion and said that it was a ‘moment of satisfaction’.

He added that the beauty of Lord Rama lies in his character, not in his name and that he is a symbol of the victory of right over the evil. “There is a wave of happiness across the world today. It is a moment of great satisfaction,” expressed the 39-year-old former Pakistani spinner.

As Danish Kaneria began to openly flaunt his Hindu credentials’, other Hindus began to caution the 39-year-old cricketer that his posts would invite danger for him in his country. Hailing his fearlessness, netizens asked Kaneria to be cautious and ensure his safety in Pakistan, especially after his tweets celebrating the historic Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan event.

Reacting to posts of Hindus, who wished him to be safe, the 34-year-old cricketer assured that he was safe. He added that no one should have any problem with religious beliefs of Hindus. The Pakistani cricketer added that the life of Prabhu Shri Ram taught Hindus unity and brotherhood.

Kaneria was mistreated by former teammates for being a Hindu

In a chat show last year, former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar had revealed how Danish Kaneria used to be humiliated and mistreated by teammates in the Pakistani team because he was a Hindu. He had stated that other players used to refuse to eat with him because of his Hindu faith. Later, Kaneria had himself confirmed it.