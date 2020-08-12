Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Home News Reports Journalist Abhisar Sharma asks Muslims not to riot and target Hindus because BJP might...
News Reports
Updated:

Journalist Abhisar Sharma asks Muslims not to riot and target Hindus because BJP might use it to “create problems for Muslims”

In his show on HW Network, a platform used by molestation accused Vinod Dua to propagate fake news as well, Abhisar Sharma tries hard to come across as a secular "Indian"

Jhankar Mohta
'Journalist' Abhisar Sharma speaks on the Bengaluru riots on his show on HW network
181

Speaking on the Bengaluru riots, where violent Muslim mobs rampaged across the streets on Tuesday evening, the self-proclaimed ‘journalist’ Abhisar Sharma, has claimed that the Muslims should not have rioted as the “BJP propaganda machinery” would now use this episode to target them and create problems for them. In his show on HW Network, a platform used by molestation accused Vinod Dua to propagate fake news as well, Abhisar Sharma tries hard to come across as a secular “Indian” who, at all cost, proscribes this act of violence, but as he proceeds, sooner than expected, his real concerns are exposed.

At 2.15 minutes into the video, the fake new peddler asserts that the BJP would use this incident against the Muslims and create problems for them in the future.

At 4.54 minutes, he shares a Tweet by BJP spokesperson Sambhit Patra to reiterate that BJP has already started using this incident to spread a false narrative. He alludes that the BJP spokesperson used the Bengaluru incident to target the Dalit and Muslim community. “Since the Congress leader who was attacked was a Dalit, the BJP leader has cleverly used the riots to beautifully craft a caste angle”, sais Abhisar Sharma.

Abhisar Sharma speaks on Bengaluru violence in his show on HW network

Abhisar Sharma in a rush to gain accolades refers to Kamlesh Tiwari as Kamlesh Tripathi

Abhisar Sharma, who was once caught spreading fake news by morphing images to target other journalist, brings up the brutal murder of Kamlesh Tiwari, who was hacked to death by Islamists. To gain some plaudits, the so-called journalist says that he had earlier in one of his shows condemned the political leaders who had demanded a death penalty for the Hindu activist for blasphemy. In his excitement to gather the accolades, the ‘journalist’, at around 3.04 minutes, not once but twice, refers to Kamesh Tiwari as Kamlesh Tripathi.

Rioters have no religion but ‘saviours of temples from rioters’ do

- Advertisement -

Abhisar Sharma, at 3.45 minutes into the show goes all out to hail the “saviours of the temple”. Sharing the video, which has been widely circulated on social media, he too lauded how Muslim youth formed a ‘human chain’ to ‘safeguard’ a temple from ‘unruly mob’. Calling it a “happy news”, Abhisar Sharma rants how this “pleasant” act exhibits the secular fabric of India. Sharma, who lauds the ‘Muslim youths’ who are creating ‘human chain’ to guard temple, forgets that the attackers were also their own Muslim brethren.

Well, this adulation does not come as a surprise, considering Abhsar Sharma is also an integral part of the same bandwagon who had also taken to social media to hail the Muslim ‘human chain’. For them, the ‘arsonists’ did not have a religion, but men making ‘human chain’ to ‘protect temple’ did.

Violent Muslim mobs had run riots in Bengaluru’s KG Halli and DJ Halli areas on the evening of 11 August, torching dozens of vehicles and attacking two police stations. Over 60 policemen have been injured. The Muslim mob had also attacked the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

The rioting was reportedly planned after some Muslims had outraged against a Facebook post shared by the nephew of the MLA which was allegedly derogatory against their Prophet Muhammad.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Jhankar Mohta

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

A saffron flag tied in a lane, ‘Shanno’ is terrified: Read how The Wire is trying to stoke communal tension in a sensitive area

OpIndia Staff -
The woman mentioned in The Wire's report, Shanno, claims that putting saffron flags in a 'Muslim lane' is worrisome and should be punished. The lane she has mentioned is an area where both Hindus and Muslims live.
Read more
News Reports

From ‘human chain to protect temple’ to ‘distributing food’: How liberals and secularists spread canards to whitewash crimes committed by Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Muslims forming a ‘human-chain’ to allegedly protect a Hindu temple is being peddled to whitewash the role of rampaging Muslims in the Bengaluru riots
Read more

The Bengaluru riots point towards a well-planned conspiracy, not a spontaneous reaction

Opinions Chiranjeevi Bhat -
Although the Bengaluru riots have been tried to be portrayed as spontaneous reaction to a Facebook post, facts suggest advance planning

Exclusive photos: The massive task of laying over 2300 km of optical fibre cables under the sea in the Andaman islands

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With the new OFC network, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands can now have high speed internet. It is one of the many development projects planned around the strategically important island chain.

Bengaluru burns: Rioters have no religion but ‘saviours of temples from rioters’ do

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A video of Muslim men forming a 'human chain' to allegedly protect a Hindu temple from being attacked by rioting Muslims in Bengaluru went viral on social media

Minor Hindu girl kidnapped by Muslim in Begusarai: Police insist it was ‘love affair’, no POCSO charges registered, refuses to even question boy’s family

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
We had reported how despite the girl being a minor, the POCSO Act had not been invoked in the Begusarai case

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bengaluru: Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Muslim mob burns down police station, Dalit Congress MLA’s residence over Facebook post...

OpIndia Staff -
Angered over Dalit Congress MLA's nephew's alleged Facebook post on Prophet Mohammad, rioting Muslim mob went on a rampage in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra CM’s son involved in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says Bihar govt’s lawyer: Here are the full details

Jhankar Mohta -
SC heard Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for the second time in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case today
Read more
News Reports

Linkedin employee Sourav Paul vows to murder Brahmins, claims it is easier to kill instead of opposing them

OpIndia Staff -
LinkedIn Employee Sourav Paul was unapologetic about his vitriol and abused a person when his hatred towards Rama was pointed out.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty called mysterious ‘AU’ 44 times, calls made before and after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Call records of Rhea Chakraborty show that she was in touch with someone whose contact number was stored in her phone with the initials 'AU'
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: SDPI’s Muzammil Pasha arrested for organising, instigating violence, two other SDPI members absconding

OpIndia Staff -
The SDPI local leader Muzammil Pasha had visited the police station along with the mob to register a complaint against a person named Naveen over the alleged derogatory Facebook post.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

5 incidents when ‘blasphemy’ against Prophet Muhammad led to widespread communal violence and riots

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims keep creating widespread communal violence over perceived blasphemy against the prophet Muhammad
Read more
News Reports

Journalist Abhisar Sharma asks Muslims not to riot and target Hindus because BJP might use it to “create problems for Muslims”

Jhankar Mohta -
'Journalist' Abhisar Sharma has often been called out on social media for indulging in false propaganda and false news
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru riots: Islamist mobs had entered basement of police station, burnt hundreds of vehicles

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim mob torched down the police station and damaged vehicles believing that the police had kept the accused detained there.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru riots: “Kamlesh Tiwari” happening once again as Naveen receives threats on his life for alleged post against Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
Just like Kamlesh Tiwari, Muslims are baying for the blood of Naveen for his Facebook post that allegedly triggered the Bengaluru riots
Read more
News Reports

A saffron flag tied in a lane, ‘Shanno’ is terrified: Read how The Wire is trying to stoke communal tension in a sensitive area

OpIndia Staff -
The woman mentioned in The Wire's report, Shanno, claims that putting saffron flags in a 'Muslim lane' is worrisome and should be punished. The lane she has mentioned is an area where both Hindus and Muslims live.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying videos of Muslim mob rampaging in Bengaluru on Tuesday night flood the internet

OpIndia Staff -
The violence in Bengaluru by irate Muslim mob over a Facebook post has an eerie similarity to the Delhi's Anti-Hindu riots
Read more
News Reports

SDPI blames Bengaluru Police for riots, claims delay in filing complaint against Naveen for Facebook post ‘angered’ the Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -
Elyas Muhammad Thumbe - the state president of the SDPI on Wednesday claimed that the inaction of the Bengaluru police to act on the person who had allegedly posted derogatory comments made Muslims angry, who then resorted to violence on the streets of Bengaluru.
Read more
News Reports

From ‘human chain to protect temple’ to ‘distributing food’: How liberals and secularists spread canards to whitewash crimes committed by Muslims

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Muslims forming a ‘human-chain’ to allegedly protect a Hindu temple is being peddled to whitewash the role of rampaging Muslims in the Bengaluru riots
Read more
Opinions

The Bengaluru riots point towards a well-planned conspiracy, not a spontaneous reaction

Chiranjeevi Bhat -
Although the Bengaluru riots have been tried to be portrayed as spontaneous reaction to a Facebook post, facts suggest advance planning
Read more
News Reports

Indian Air Force objects to scenes in Gunjan Saxena movie, says Dharma Productions has portrayed it as an organisation with extreme gender bias

OpIndia Staff -
NOC for the release of the movie will be considered only after the objectionable scenes are deleted or suitably modified, IAF says.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
427,536FollowersFollow
295,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com