Kanpur: ‘Because of girls like you people are encouraged to interfere with Muslim laws’, police officer advises triple talaq victim to follow Sharia law

Hina Parveen had accused the police of inaction. She said that it's been almost 9 months since she registered the complaint against in husband and his family but no action has been taken against them.

Kanpur triple talaq victim, Hina Parveen
A triple-talaq victim, hailing from Sujatganj, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was advised to follow Sharia law and accept the triple talaq given to her by the husband when she went to the Babu Purwa PS to lodge a complaint against the same. “It’s because of girls like you that people get to interfere with Muslim laws”, police officer Mansoor Ahmed allegedly reprimanded the victim asking her to obey her husband.

When Hina Parveen confronted the officer, saying that Indian law has declared triple talaq illegal and unconstitutional, the police officer Mansoor Ahmed sternly replied: “You are not the first girl to be given triple-talaq. This is a regular Muslim practice under the Sharia law, which you should follow. Forget about Indian law, just follow Sharia law”.

IO of Babu Purwa PS, Mansoor Ahmed, who had lectured Hina, asking her to give in to the demands of her husband and his family, has reportedly been transferred and IO Pawan Dubey has replaced him and taken charge.

What transpired

Hina Parveen had married one Noorzade alias Ishan from Ajit ganj, falling under the jurisdiction of Babu Purwa police station area in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on July 5, 2019. Noorzade went to Saudi Arabia, three months after their marriage. On October 27, 2019, Noorzade made a Whatsapp call to Hina and gave her triple talaq over the phone. After this, her in-laws beat her up and threw Hina out of the house.

Hina filed an FIR against 8 people including husband Noorzade, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law on November 4, 2019, at Babu Purwa police station. Hina alleged that her in-laws had demanded Rs 5 lakh as dowry. Her parents, who belonged to a humble background, could not arrange for the money, following which, the in-laws started torturing her and conspired the divorce, said Hina. She also accused her brother-in-law of threatening her of an acid attack, after she lodged the FIR against them. Hina had also taken to social media to sought help in January.

According to a Jagran report, Hina Praveen feared that the probe in her case would be hampered, as her in-laws might influence the police in Babu Purwa thana. Owing to this, she had demanded the authorities to transfer her case to the Rail Bazar police station.

As per her demands, the case was transferred to the Rail Bazar police station. Reportedly Sujatganj police station in-charge Mansoor Ahmed had been entrusted with the inquiry but he had taken no action in the case. After Mansoor Ahmed’s transfer, the case was handed over to inspector Pawan Dubey.

Kanpur triple talaq victim accuses police of inaction

On August 11, 2020, inspector Pawan Dubey arrested Hina’s husband, Noorzade and sent him to jail. Shockingly, Hina learnt that except Noorzade, all other accused names were deleted from the FIR.

Hina Parveen, the triple talaq victim from Kanpur, had accused the police of inaction. She said that it’s been almost 9 months since she registered the complaint against in husband and his family but no action has been taken against them.

Husband on record admits of bribing the police with Re 50,000: Hina Parveen

Hina confirmed that she has ample evidence against her husband. She has a phone recording in which her husband admits of bribing the police with Re 50,000 so that the names of his family members are removed from the FIR. She said that in the phone recording her husband confesses of plotting against her with the help of his family members. He confesses that he married Hina for money. In the audio recording, Hina says, Noorzade can he heard using filthy language against the Prime Minister and the police establishment. Despite having such concrete evidence, why isn’t the police taking any action, asked Hina?

The accused heard confessing of conspiring against his wife

She confirms that she has met the CO of Babu Purwa police station, Alok Singh, and asked him to inquire as to why police have removed the names of the accused from the FIR. Alok Singh has reportedly given Hina assurance that he would expedite the matter.

She said that on Alok Singh’s instructions, IO Pawan Dubey called her up and took former IO Mansoor Ahmed on conference call. While Pawan Dubey said that Mansoor Ahmed had removed the names of the other accused in the case, the latter refuted the allegations.

Hina, who has been running pillar to post seeking justice for the last 9 months has demanded that on the basis of evidences she has produced, the police must take immediate action against all the accused.

