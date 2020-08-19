In a yet another barbaric incident in Kerala, a group of poachers brutally shot dead a pregnant wild buffalo near Puncha forest areas of Pookottumpadam village in Malappuram District of Kerala.

According to the reports, the Kerala forest department has arrested six people in connection with the poaching of a fully pregnant wild buffalo at Nilambur Pookottupadam.

The arrested accused are identified as Pullara Nanippa alias Abu (47), Parothodika Mohammad Bustan (30), Talakottupuram Mohammad Ansif (23), Chemmala Aashiq (27) and Pilakkal Suhail (28) from Puncha. Earlier, the officials had arrested another person named Suresh Babu for slaughtering the wild buffalo.

Reportedly, the heinous crime took place at the Puncha forest near Nilambur. According to the Forest Department, the raid was carried out on the night of August 10. The accused had killed the pregnant wild buffalo, then cut open the mother to share the meat of the full-grown foetus.

Accused killed pregnant wild animal for the meat of the foetus

The forest officials had seized 25 kg of meat from one of the accused’s house. Abu, the accused in the case, had reportedly shot the wild buffalo with his own gun. The accused then pulled out the full-grown embryo as they butchered the mother and shared among other team members. The remaining parts including the skull were then dumped in various places in the forest.

The accused were produced before the court on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Kerala forest department has launched an investigation to know if more people were involved in the crime.

The recent heinous crime of killing wild-buffalo comes just a few months after a similar incident had occurred in Kerala after villagers in Pallakad had killed a pregnant elephant by feeding it firecracker-filled pineapple. The firecrackers exploded in her mouth that eventually led to her death. The incident had created a big uproar in the country and even abroad.