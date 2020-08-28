The Lucknow Police have arrested a man named Mohammad Dilshad, reportedly the legal incharge of PFI and SDPI in Uttar Pradesh, for posting hateful material with an intention to trigger communal tension in the area.

Dilshad has been arrested from Lucknow’s Krishna Nagar area. He has allegedly been posting communally hateful messages on WhatsApp and Twitter. He was arrested on Wednesday night.

The Police Commissionerate, Lucknow, has informed in a press note that Dilshad was arrested from near the Noorani Masjid, Azadnagar area under Krishna Nagar police station. Dilshad has informed the police that he is the legal in charge of PFI and an active member of SDPI.

As per reports, the Lucknow Commissioner Sujeet Pandey has informed that Dilshad is a graduate and is currently unemployed. He has been arrested because he has been circulating hateful and communally sensitive speeches through WhatsApp.

It is notable here that the PFI, SDPI and other associated organisations have been under scanner in UP after the anti-CAA violence that were triggered in the state last year and this year. The UP government had stated that these organisation were actively involved in rumour mongering, funding and triggering violence leading to destruction of public and private property.

In August, 4 members of PFI and a Madarsa teacher were arrested in Uttar Pradesh for spreading hate on social media on the day of Bhoomi Pujan and to spread communal and religious tension.