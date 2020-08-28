Friday, August 28, 2020
Home News Reports Lucknow: PFI's legal in-charge Md Dilshad arrested for hateful posts, attempts to trigger communal...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Lucknow: PFI’s legal in-charge Md Dilshad arrested for hateful posts, attempts to trigger communal tension

The Police Commissionerate, Lucknow, has informed in a press note that Dilshad was arrested from near the Noorani Masjid, Azadnagar area under Krishna Nagar police station

OpIndia Staff
UP police arrests SDPI's Md Dilshad for spreading communal hatred
Md Dilshad (R) was arrested by uP police late on Wednesday night, image via UP police and journalistcafe
1

The Lucknow Police have arrested a man named Mohammad Dilshad, reportedly the legal incharge of PFI and SDPI in Uttar Pradesh, for posting hateful material with an intention to trigger communal tension in the area.

Dilshad has been arrested from Lucknow’s Krishna Nagar area. He has allegedly been posting communally hateful messages on WhatsApp and Twitter. He was arrested on Wednesday night.

The Police Commissionerate, Lucknow, has informed in a press note that Dilshad was arrested from near the Noorani Masjid, Azadnagar area under Krishna Nagar police station. Dilshad has informed the police that he is the legal in charge of PFI and an active member of SDPI.

As per reports, the Lucknow Commissioner Sujeet Pandey has informed that Dilshad is a graduate and is currently unemployed. He has been arrested because he has been circulating hateful and communally sensitive speeches through WhatsApp.

- Advertisement -

It is notable here that the PFI, SDPI and other associated organisations have been under scanner in UP after the anti-CAA violence that were triggered in the state last year and this year. The UP government had stated that these organisation were actively involved in rumour mongering, funding and triggering violence leading to destruction of public and private property.

In August, 4 members of PFI and a Madarsa teacher were arrested in Uttar Pradesh for spreading hate on social media on the day of Bhoomi Pujan and to spread communal and religious tension.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUP police news, UP video, UP cases
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Big ‘Liberal’ is watching you: The chilling part about the Delhi riots book ‘ban’

Abhishek Banerjee -
By now, everyone knows what happened with the book Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story. The book was about to be published … and then it wasn’t.
Read more
Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more

Rhea Chakraborty lies about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘claustrophobia’ in her interview to Rajdeep Sardesai: Here are her claims that don’t add up

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput took Modafinil to treat claustrophobia, which is a stimulant not linked to any phobia

AIMIM wants NEET/JEE postponed because of COVID, but threatens to offer Namaz on roads if mosques are not opened

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel says the government should open all mosques on September 2 for mass Namaz failing which Muslims will gather on the roads to offer Namaz.

‘Islam is not a religion of Peace’ – Author Robert Spencer talks to OpIndia about the global menace of Jihad

Interviews OpIndia Staff -
Jihad Watch founder Robert Spencer says that Islam believes peace is possible only if non-believers submit to Muslims

The NEET-JEE conundrum: What the students say, the poor communication by the Govt and what it can do to fix it

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
A dedicated campaign has been launched to demand the further postponement of the NEET and JEE exams.

Recently Popular

Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty lies about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘claustrophobia’ in her interview to Rajdeep Sardesai: Here are her claims that don’t add up

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput took Modafinil to treat claustrophobia, which is a stimulant not linked to any phobia
Read more
Opinions

JEE and NEET debate: Greta Thunberg getting involved suggests there is big money behind destabilizing India

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why is a big brand like Greta Thunberg picking up the matter of NEET & JEE exam dates in India? How does it impact their bottomline?
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai insinuates Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from ‘bipolar disorder’ despite evidence to the contrary, interviews prime accused in the case

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai interviews the prime accused Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh death case, tries desperately to 'establish' that the actor suffered from depression and bipolar disorder.
Read more
News Reports

Controversy erupts after Sudarshan News publishes a snippet of its upcoming report on Muslims clearing UPSC exams: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan News claims that there has been a sudden rise in number of Muslim candidates clearing UPSC exams, and marks obtained by them
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Lucknow: PFI’s legal in-charge Md Dilshad arrested for hateful posts, attempts to trigger communal tension

OpIndia Staff -
Dilshad has informed the police that he is the legal in charge of PFI and an active member of SDPI.
Read more
News Reports

Viral images of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains may have been morphed to push suicide theory: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
It is now being revealed that the first set of images of the mortal remains of Sushant Singh Rajput that went viral soon after his death may have been morphed
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena speaks up in support of Rahul Gandhi, lashes out at Congress leaders for writing to Sonia Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena says that the letter 23 senior Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi was a “conspiracy to finish off Rahul Gandhi's leadership”
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka govt decides to drop Class VI lesson that mocked Hindu religious beliefs

OpIndia Staff -
A lesson in the Class VI textbooks in Karnataka that had mocked the Hindu traditions of 'yaga' removed by govt after protests
Read more
News Reports

Controversy erupts after Sudarshan News publishes a snippet of its upcoming report on Muslims clearing UPSC exams: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan News claims that there has been a sudden rise in number of Muslim candidates clearing UPSC exams, and marks obtained by them
Read more
Media

Twitter in trouble with Child Rights Commission after its response in case of AltNews co-founder doxxing a child was found unsatisfactory: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Child Rights Commission had initiated action against the 'fact-checking' website AltNews co-founder
Read more
News Reports

People who hold ‘appointment cards’ are opposing us, CWC should have ‘elected’ members: Ghulam Nabi Azad

OpIndia Staff -
"Anyone who has a genuine interest in the internal working dynamics of Congress would welcome our proposal to have every state & district president as being elected. The entire Congress Working Committee should be elected", said Azad.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty had stolen Sushant’s debit card and obtained its PIN from late actor’s house manager: WhatsApp conversations reveal

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh's father had also alleged that Rhea Chakraborty had taken away money and valuables from the late actor, which ED is probing.
Read more
Opinions

Big ‘Liberal’ is watching you: The chilling part about the Delhi riots book ‘ban’

Abhishek Banerjee -
By now, everyone knows what happened with the book Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story. The book was about to be published … and then it wasn’t.
Read more
Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,261FansLike
439,591FollowersFollow
312,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com